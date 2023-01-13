SA20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Match 4

The Paarl Royals on Friday, January 13, defeated Joburg Super Kings by seven wickets in Match No.4 of the SA20 2023 at Boland Park in Paarl. The victory made sure the Royals moved from bottom to second position in the points table with a net run rate of 1.034.

The Royals also picked up one bonus point for chasing the target in less than 11 overs. The Super Kings, in the meantime, dropped to fourth in the table.

Super Kings slump against Royals in SA20 2023

After being put in to bat first, the Super Kings were bowled out for 81 in 17.2 overs. Seven out of the top eight batters failed to get into double digits and that showed how difficult it was for the batters. From being reduced to 36/7 in 8.2 overs, the Super Kings somehow got to 81.

Lizaad Williams was the top contributor with 17 runs for the Kings. Donavon Ferreira, who was the star in the last game, could only contribute 6.

Left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin picked up three wickets and gave away only 16 runs in three overs. Jones also accounted for three crucial scalps. Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi got one wicket apiece.

Jason Roy scored 12 runs and got the Royals off to a stable start. The English batter got out while trying to play an upper-cut off George Garton. Wihaan Lubbe played some delightful shots before Romario Shepherd pinned him.

Dane Vilas scored a run-a-ball 13 before Aaron Phangiso sent him packing. David Miller, in the meantime, became only the second South African after AB de Villiers to reach the 9000-run mark in T20s. Buttler stayed unbeaten on 29 to take the Royals home with 9.3 overs to spare.

