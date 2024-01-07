SA20 2024: Paarl Royals complete player list ft. David Miller and Jos Buttler

The SA20 league saw the Paarl Royals finish with a semifinal exit in the first edition of the tournament in 2023.

The Royals, coached by the former Kiwi pacer Shane Bond, finished fourth in the points table last season. They managed four wins and endured five defeats.

Pretoria Capitals put up a modest 153-8, batting first against the Royals in the semifinal. In response, the Paarl Royals put up a disappointing performance, as they were skittled out for 124 in 19 overs.

After a defeat in the semifinal last time, the Royals will look to go the distance this time.

South African batting sensation David Miller has been retained as captain of the Royals for the SA20 2024 season and will lead the side. The squad boasts international superstars like Jos Buttler, Fabian Allen and Jason Roy among others.

With the likes of Miller, Buttler, Roy, Dane Vilas and Lorcan Tucker in their side, the Royals have a dangerous-looking batting unit that possess serious firepower.

Lungi Ngidi will lead their pace attack, along with West Indian Obed McCoy. South African Tabraiz Shamsi will lead their spin attack with fellow teammate Bjorn Fortuin.

The Royals also have a good set of all-rounders who can make vital contributions with both bat and the ball. The likes of Andile Phehlukwayo, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams and Fabian Allen give the squad balance, thanks to their all-round abilities.

The Royals are a side with a good local core. With the likes of captain Miller, Phehlukwayo, Ngidi and Shamsi, they have a good set of South Africans with international experience. Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Dane Vilas and Bjorn Fortuin will also be expected to step up.

The Paarl Royals kickstart their SA20 2024 campaign against last season's finalists and runners up Pretoria Capitals on Friday, January 12, at Boland Park.

Ahead of the 2024 season, here’s a look at the complete list of players for the Paarl Royals.

Paarl Royals squad for SA20 2024

David Miller (C), Evan Jones, Wihan Lubbe, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jason Roy, Ferisco Adams, Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas, Jos Buttler, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Fabian Allen, John Turner, Lorcan Tucker, Lhuandre Pretorius.

