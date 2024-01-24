SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town, Match 16

After registering their fourth win in SA20 on Tuesday, Durban Super Giants have now moved to the second spot on the points table. They have four wins in six matches, with 17 points in the bag. Paarl Royals are still at the top of the ladder with 18 points to their name.

The Royals have managed to pull off four wins in five matches played so far. Sunrisers Eastern Cape moves to number three with three wins in five matches. They have only lost one game thus far and have 15 points under their belt.

MI Cape Town have only two wins in six games and, overall, just nine points. They find themselves at number four. Joburg Super Kings haven’t had a great season thus far. They are languishing at second from the bottom with a solitary win in five matches.

Pretoria Capitals are rooted right at the bottom of the ladder, having managed only one win in five games.

Noor Ahmed, Wiaan Mulder star in Durban Super Giants' win over MI Cape Town

Durban SuperGiants registered their fourth win of the SA20 2024 after beating MI Cape Town by 36 runs on Tuesday at Newlands in Cape Town. Batting first, Durban Super Giants notched a competitive score of 157 runs in the first innings. Tony de Zorzi (20 off 11) gave the team a quick-fire start but George Linde brought the team back with two wickets in consecutive deliveries.

Both de Zorzi and Quinton de Kock (0) departed in the third over to leave the team in trouble at 23 for 2. JJ Smuts then joined hands with Matthew Breetzke to steady the ship. The duo added 46 runs for the third wicket to regain the momentum.

Thomas Kuber then accounted for the wickets of Smuts (26) and Klaasen (6) in consecutive overs to once again swing the pendulum in MI Cape Town’s favor. Breetzke, however, kept going and formed another solid partnership with Wiaan Mulder for the sixth wicket.

The Super Giants opener played a valiant knock of 48 off 46 balls. Coming down the order, Mulder brought life into the match by playing a sensational 38-run knock off just 20 deliveries.

For MI Cape Town, George Linde was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 2-15 in four overs.

In reply, MI Cape Town were restricted to just 121 runs. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals during the second innings, thanks to a disciplined bowling display from the Super Giants.

Sam Curran (38 off 27) and Dawald Brevis (21 off 19) ignited some hope but once they were out, it was all but over for MI Cape Town. Noor Ahmed and Marcus Stoinis bowled beautifully for the Super Giants, both picking three wickets each. Naveen Ul Haq also returned with two wickets, while Keshav Maharaj picked one.

