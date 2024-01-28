SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals, Match 21

Joburg Super Giants became the first team to reach the playoffs after registering a convincing 125-run win over Paarl Royals on Sunday.

The Super Giants picked up their sixth win in their eighth game and, thereby, strengthened their position at the number one spot on the points table. Paarl Royals, on the other hand, showcased a disappointing performance against the Giants.

Despite the loss, they find themselves at the number two spot with five wins in eight matches and, overall, 24 points to their name.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape, currently, occupy the third spot with four wins in seven matches, boasting 19 points. At number four are Pretoria Capitals, who have managed to win only two wins in seven matches. With a negative run-rate of -1.282, Pretoria Capitals have accumulated 10 points this season.

Meanwhile, MI Cape Town are languishing at second from the bottom of the points table. They too have two wins in seven games and, overall, nine points under their belt. Joburg Super Kings are rooted at the bottom, having managed only a solitary win in seven games, having accumulated eight points so far.

Joburg Super Kings exert their dominance with a 125-run win over Paarl Royals

The 22nd match of the SA20, 2024 took place between the top two sides i.e., Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals on Sunday in Durban. Both teams had secured five wins each ahead of the contest and the winning team would assure themselves of a place in the playoffs.

Sadly, for the fans, it turned out to be a one-sided affair as Joburg Super Kings outclassed Paarl Royals in all departments and picked up a massive 125-run win.

On a slow surface, where the spinners extracted a lot of help, Joburg Super Kings didn’t have a great start to the innings. They had lost three wickets for 48 inside the powerplay.

However, Breetze played cautiously during that period and accelerated after the powerplay. He went on to score 78 off 43 balls and helped the team come back into the game strongly. Breetzke got out in the 17th over and the Super Kings needed someone to finish off the innings well.

Heinrich Klaasen put his hand up for the job and the fans were in for a treat. He produced a flurry of boundaries and went on to smash a half-century in just 17 deliveries. His onslaught helped the team reach a mammoth 208-run total at the end of the first innings.

In reply, Paarl Royals folded for just 90 runs on the board. Reece Topley sent back Jos Buttler (6) early with a delivery that swung back in and hit his pads. Jason Roy smashed Stoinis for two successive sixes in the third over. However, in a bid to hit the third one, he fell as well.

Wickets fell in a cluster, thereafter, and the Royals succumbed inside 14 overs. Noor Ahmed ended up picking five wickets for the Giants in the crucial encounter.

