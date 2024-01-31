SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals, Match 24

Durban Super Giants defeated Pretoria Capitals by eight runs in the 24th match of SA20 2024 on Tuesday, January 30.

Super Giants continue to dominate at the top of the SA20 points table. With seven wins from nine games, they have 32 points in their account, including four bonus points. They are the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Paarl Royals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, and Joburg Super Kings retained the following spots with 22, 19, and 13 points, respectively

Despite the loss, the Capitals hold the fifth position with five losses in eight games. With just two wins, they have a negative net run rate (NRR) of -1.157.

MI Cape Town continues to languish at the bottom of the leaderboard with six losses and two wins.

Here’s how the points table fare after Match 24:

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts BonusPts NRR 1 Durban Super Giants (Q) 9 7 2 0 0 32 4 1.523 2 Paarl Royals 8 5 3 0 0 22 2 -0.355 3 Sunrisers Eastern Cape 7 4 2 0 1 19 1 0.784 4 Joburg Super Kings 8 2 4 0 2 13 1 -1.521 5 Pretoria Capitals 8 2 5 0 1 10 0 -1.157 6 MI Cape Town 8 2 6 0 0 9 1 -0.046

Breetzke’s fifty and Junior Dala’s five-fer secures Giant's seventh win

Durban Super Giants won the toss and opted to bat first. A powerful 73-run knock from Matthew Breetzke and Quinton de Kock’s 16 off 7 balls provided a solid start.

Heinrich Klaasen, at No. 4, smashed a quick-fire 18-ball 30-run innings after Giants lost their early wickets inside seven overs. However, JJ Smuts (21*) along with Naveen-ul-Haq’s swift cameo of 10*(3), propelled the Giants to set a challenging target of 174 runs.

Both Senuran Muthusamy and Daryn Dupavillon took a three-wicket haul for the Capitals. Will Jacks, Adil Rashid, and Wayne Parnell picked up a wicket apiece.

In reply, after the Capitals lost a couple of wickets in the powerplay, Will Jacks stood strong on the other end, scoring a crucial 41-run knock. However, no batter scored above 19 runs. Junior Dala, the medium pacer for the Giants, wreaked havoc in his four-over spell, dismantling half of the Capitals' batting order.

Senuran Muthusamy and Daryn Dupavillon both took three wickets each for the Giants. Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Noor Ahmed also chipped in with a wicket each. While Captain Keshav Maharaj and Keemo Paul remained wicketless, the Capitals fell eight runs short of the target.

Breetzke's impactful half-century earned him the well-deserved Player of the Match award.

