SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals, Match 13

In the 12th match of the season, Durban Super Giants took on Sunrisers Eastern Cape, and the latter clinched a victory by five wickets.

Joburg Super Kings faced Pretoria Capitals in the 13th match of the SA20 2024 on Saturday, January 20, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The Super Kings won this game by six wickets after chasing down the target of 168 runs in 18 overs.

Paarl Royals have displaced Durban’s Super Giants from the top of the points table. Both teams have won three matches each and have a Net Run Rate of +0.772 and 0.583, respectively. Super Giants are now ranked second on the points tally.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have moved to third position, which was previously occupied by MI Cape Town. Both teams have two wins to their names in four matches.

Joburg Super Kings have moved to fifth place after their inaugural win this season and have a Net Run Rate of -2.150. Pretoria Capitals have slipped to the last position with a single win in four matches.

Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings secure thrilling victories

Super Giants posted a total of 159 runs for the loss of seven wickets against the Eastern Cape. Wiaan Mulder played a fine knock of 52 runs off just 29 deliveries and was the highest scorer for the team. Simon Harmer was the most successful bowler for the Eastern Cape and took four wickets for 18 runs in four overs.

Eastern Cape struggled initially and lost three wickets for just 41 runs. Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs helped the team surpass the target of 160 runs with their knocks. Stubbs remained unbeaten on 66 runs off 37 deliveries while Harmer was adjudged Player of the Match for his bowling performance.

Pretoria Capitals won the toss against Joburg Super Kings and elected to bat in the other match of the day. They didn’t have a great start and lost the first six wickets for just 67 runs. Kyle Verreynne and Wayne Parnell added 43 runs for the 8th wicket.

Verreynne scored 72 runs off 52 deliveries and remained unbeaten. His innings helped the Capitals post a total of 167 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Lizaad Williams and Romario Shepherd took three wickets each for the Super Kings.

Super Kings also had a similar start and lost the first two wickets for just 16 runs. Leus du Plooy and Sibonelo Makhanya added 70 runs for the fourth wicket and rescued the innings.

Donovan Ferreira played a crucial role for the team with his knock of 56 runs off 20 deliveries. He remained unbeaten and helped the Super Kings complete the chase in 18 overs. Ferreira won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

