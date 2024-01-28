SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals, Match 21

The 20th and 21st matches of the SA20 2024 took place on Saturday. The 20th match was played between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town at St. George’s Park, with the former winning by four runs. Meanwhile, the 21st game between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals was abandoned due to persistent rain.

Durban Super Giants are comfortably sitting at the number one spot on the points table of the SA20 2024 tournament. They have managed to secure five wins in seven matches and have 23 points.

Paarl Royals are closely following them in the second spot. They too have secured five wins in seven matches but have 22 points.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape picked up their fourth win after beating MI Cape Town by four runs on Saturday. They strengthened their position at number three with 19 points. Pretoria Capitals, on the other hand, now find themselves in fourth spot with 10 points to their name.

After another loss on Saturday, MI Cape Town are now languishing at second from the bottom of the points table. They have managed to secure two wins in seven matches and have nine points.

Joburg Super Kings are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have a solitary win to their name in seven matches and have eight points.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat MI Cape Town by 4 runs in a nail-biting SA20 2024 encounter

Sunrisers Eastern Cape picked up their fourth win after beating MI Cape Town by four runs in a nail-biting clash. The former batted first and put on a formidable score of 175 runs on the board.

Jordan Hermann departed for just two runs while Dawid Malan looked scratchy during his 22-ball 18-run knock. Tom Abell, however, scored runs at a brisk pace and produced valuable partnerships with Malan and Aiden Markram.

Abell top-scored for the team in an important game, scoring 60 runs off 44 balls, including eight fours and a six. Markram, on the other hand, played a handy knock of 54 off 32 balls.

Markram looked good and was all set to play a big knock. However, a brilliant catch by Keiron Pollard in the deep led to his departure. Tristan Stubbs also added a quick-fire 23 off 13 to take the team to a pretty good score.

As for MI Cape Town’s bowling, Nuwan Thushara and Rabada chipped in with two wickets each. They didn’t make a great start to the run-chase. Rassie van der Dussen, who came out opening, departed after scoring just two runs.

Ryan Rickelton (27 off 20) and Liam Livingstone (26 off 22) got going but lost their wickets just when it looked like they would explode. Sam Curran also looked good during his 21-ball 30 but failed to convert.

Besides, the likes of Kieron Pollard (30 off 24) and Dewald Brewis (26 off 19) took the team pretty close to the target but couldn’t win in the end.

On the other hand, the 21st match between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals was abandoned due to rain.

