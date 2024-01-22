SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town, Match 14

In the 14th match of SA20 2024, Paarl Royals faced MI Cape Town at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday, January 21. Royals won this game by 59 runs after posting a total of 162 runs on the board.

The result of the match didn’t have any effect on the points tally. Paarl Royals are still at the top of the table with three wins in four matches and a Net Run Rate of +1.216.

Durban Super Giants are second in the rankings and have won three out of five matches. They have a Net Run Rate of 0.583. Sunrisers Eastern Cape have two wins to their name in four matches and are ranked third. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.346.

MI Cape Town are still in fourth place after losing the match against the Royals. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.591. Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals are in the last two places and have won a single game. They have a Net Run Rate of -2.150 and -0.533, respectively.

Royals reign as Jason Roy and Jos Buttler shine in victory over MI

MI won the toss against the Royals and elected to bowl. Jason Roy and Jos Buttler provided a solid start to the Royals. They added 116 runs for the first wicket. Roy scored 69 runs off 46 deliveries, while Buttler made 54 runs off 42 deliveries.

They helped the Royals post a total of 162 runs for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Nuwan Thushara was the pick of the bowlers for MI and took two wickets for 27 runs in four overs. Thomas Kaber picked the remaining one wicket.

MI lost their first three wickets for just 13 runs. Connor Esterhuizen scored 32 runs off 36 deliveries and was the highest scorer for the team. No other batter managed to score more than 25 runs for MI.

As a result, they were bundled out for 103 runs and lost the match by 59 runs. Bjorn Fortuin was the most successful bowler for the Royals and took three wickets for 15 runs in four overs. Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, and Tabraiz Shamsi picked two wickets each. Fortuin won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance.

