SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Match 30

Sunrisers Eastern Cape, on Sunday, February 4, defeated Paarl Royals in Match No. 30 of the SA20 2024 at St George's Park in Gqeberha. With the win, the Sunrisers toppled the Durban’s Super Giants to the top of the table. The Sunrisers finished with 33 points and a net run rate of +1.255 thanks to wins in seven out of 10 matches.

The Super Giants finished second with 32 points and a net run rate of +1.402 thanks to wins in seven out of 10 matches. DSG lost three matches, one more than table-toppers Sunrisers.

The Royals, on the other hand, finished third with 22 points and a net run rate of -0.544. They won five out of 10 matches while losing five. Joburg Super Giants have had a poor campaign thus far, although they made their way through to the playoffs.

The Super Kings won only three out of 10 matches with a net run rate of -1.640. Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town finished fifth and sixth in the table respectively.

Patrick Kruger powers Sunrisers to win against Royals in SA20 2024

The Sunrisers were staring at defeat as they needed 22 runs off their last 10 balls against the Royals. However, Patrick Kruger made sure that his team ended the league stage on a winning note. Kruger stayed not out on 26 runs off seven balls with the help of one four and three sixes.

Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram scored 33 and 33 runs respectively, but it was Kruger who delivered the knockout punch. Andile Phehlukwayo got three wickets for the Royals, but his efforts went in vain.

Earlier after being asked to field first, the Sunrisers restricted their opponents to 159 for seven. Ottniel Baartman picked up two wickets and was the pick of the bowlers for the Sunrisers.

