SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Match 15

Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Pretoria Capitals by nine wickets in Match No.15 of the SA20 2024 on Monday, January 22 at St George’s Park in Gqeberha. With this, the Sunrisers moved to second in the table with 15 points and a net run rate of +1.279 thanks to wins in three out of five matches.

The Capitals, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the table with four points and a net run rate of -1.658 courtesy of wins in one out of five matches.

Durban Super Giants are third in the table with 13 points while MI Cape Town are fourth with nine points. Joburg Super Kings are fifth with six points.

Ottniel Baartman guides Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win in SA20 2024

The Capitals had an outing equivalent to a nightmare. After being put in to bat first, the Capitals were bowled out for 52 in 13.3 overs. After Phil Salt and Will Jacks put on 25 runs off three overs, the Capitals lost 10 wickets for 27 runs.

Ottniel Baartman ripped through the Capitals’ batting unit with figures of 3.3-0-12-4. He picked up the wickets of Colin Ingram, Wayne Parnell, Eathan Bosch and Senuran Muthusamy. Daniel Worrall was impressive after he accounted for three crucial scalps of Salt, Rilee Rossouw and James Neesham.

Marco Jansen bowled his heart out as well, returning figures of 3-0-11-2. Barring Salt and Jacks, none of the Capitals’ batters were able to reach double digits.

The Sunrisers chased down the target with 13.1 overs left in their innings. Dawid Malan departed early as Parnell gave the Capitals a crucial breakthrough.

From there on, Jordan Henmann and Tom Abell put on 50 runs for the second wicket to take the Sunrisers home. Abell stayed not out on 31 runs off 22 balls with four fours and a six.

Henmann also played a decent knock, scoring an unbeaten 20 off 17 balls with the help of four fours.

