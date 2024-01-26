SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Match 18

Pretoria Capitals earned 2 points after beating Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Thursday. They have moved to the number five position with eight points in the bag. Sunrisers Eastern Cape, on the other hand, stay at number three with three wins in six matches. They have 15 points in the bag in the tournament so far.

Paarl Royals are sitting at the pole position with 22 points to their name. They have managed to win five matches out of six. Durban Super Giants are second, who have racked up four wins in six games and have 18 points under their belt.

MI Cape Town find themselves at the fourth spot with only two wins in six games, while Joburg Super Kings slipped to the bottom. The Super Kings have secured a solitary win this season out of six matches.

Pretoria Capitals prevail over Sunrisers Eastern Cape in a last-ball thriller

Pretoria Capitals prevailed over Sunrisers Eastern Cape in a last-ball thriller on Thursday in the 18th match of the SA20, 2024 tournament. Needing 11 runs in the final over with just one wicket in hand, Sunrisers Eastern Cape could make only seven runs.

In pursuit of a small 125-run total, Sunrisers Eastern Cape got off to the worst possible start. They lost four wickets for just 32 runs on the board. Tristan Stubbs (35 off 30) and Patrick Kruger (22 off 21) then showed their mettle and were on course to win the game for the team.

However, neither of them could stay till the end. Liam Dawson (29 off 16) tried his best till the final ball but Pretoria Capitals eventually took two points in the end.

Earlier in the game, Pretoria Capitals also dished out a below-par performance with the bat. Marco Jansen sent back both the openers, Salt (20) and Will Jacks (0) in the second over of the innings. The unfortunate run-out of Rossouw (13) and Ingram (4) made matters worse for them as half of the side was back to the hut for just 52 runs on the board.

Dadswell (24) and Neesham (27) got their team back into the game by stitching a 50-run partnership. However, both of them got out at the wrong time. The tailenders didn’t spend a lot of time at the crease and the Pretoria Capitals were bowled out for a below-par score.

For Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3 for 27 in 3.3 overs.

