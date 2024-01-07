SA20 2024: Pretoria Capitals complete players list ft. Wayne Parnell and Anrich Nortje

Pretoria Capitals were the runners-up of the SA20 2023, the inaugural edition of the tournament. They finished at the top of the table during the league stage of the tournament with seven wins and suffered three losses.

However, after a 29-run win over Paarl Royals in the semis, South Eastern Cape defeated them in the finals by four wickets. Batting first in the finals, Pretoria were bundled out for a below-par total of just 135 runs.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape, although losing six wickets, comfortably got over the line with 22 deliveries to spare. Thus, the Capitals failed to defend their total, falling short of the SA20 2023 title.

Wayne Parnell will lead the Pretoria Capitals once again in the upcoming edition of the tournament. After finishing runner-ups last season, Parnell and Co. will be keen to go one step ahead come the second edition.

The squad comprises some big names such as speedster Anrich Nortje, who will spearhead the pace attack for the Capitals alongside Parnell. English stars Phil Salt, and Will Jacks add to their batting strength. Theunis de Bruyn, Colin Ingram, Rilee Rossouw, and Paul Stirling are some of the well-known names who add strength to the Capitals' solid batting line-up.

Further, all-rounder James Neesham is expected to bring in his experience and contribute with both the bat and the ball. English spinner Adil Rashid will lead their spin-bowling attack. There is a good mix of local players and international stars both from South Africa and across the globe.

The likes of Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Matthew Boast, and Daryn Dupavillon are South Africa's players who will benefit from this tournament. The SA20 2024 will provide them with a platform to showcase their talent as well.

Pretoria Capitals possess a strong-looking batting line-up with several international stars. Their bowling attack, led by skipper Parnell himself, will certainly pose a threat to the opposition batters.

The Pretoria Capitals will begin their SA20 2024 campaign against the Paarl Royals on Friday, January 12, at Boland Park in Paarl.

Ahead of the 2024 season, here’s a look at the complete list of players for the Pretoria Capitals.

Pretoria Capitals squad for SA20 2024

Will Jacks, Shane Dadswell, Theunis de Bruyn, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Colin Ingram, Corbin Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell (C), Migael Pretorius, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Paul Stirling, Kyle Verreynne, Matthew Boast, Daryn Dupavillon, and Steve Stolk.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App