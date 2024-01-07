SA20 2024: Sunrisers Eastern Cape complete players list ft. Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma

Sunrisers Eastern Cape, a T20 franchise based in Gqeberha, is owned by the Sun Group, the same owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

The Cape secured the third position in the previous season with four wins and five losses in the league-stage matches. They went on to defeat Joburg Super Kings in the semi-finals and emerged as the inaugural champions of SA20, defeating Pretoria Capitals in the finals by four wickets.

Captain Aiden Markram, who scored the third-most runs (366) and took 11 wickets, was named as the Player of the Series. Roelof van der Merwe emerged as the top wicket-taker for the Capes.

Under the captaincy of Markram, the side boasts a strong batting lineup. Adam Rossington and Temba Bavuma are likely to open for the Eastern Cape this season as well. Dawid Malan, who was the top scorer of England in the ODI World Cup, is expected to continue his good form in the T20 format. Wicket-keeper batter Tristan Stubbs and uncapped Sarel Erwe will strengthen the middle order.

The Cape boast a good bunch of quality all-rounders. The likes of Marco Jansen, veteran Liam Dawson, and Tom Abell will add more depth and value to the squad.

Medium pacer Sissanda Magala, who was the second-most wicket-taker for the Capes in the previous edition, will assist the bowling attack led by Jansen. The seasoned domestic bowlers Simon Harmer and Ottniel Baartman, along with England’s Brydon Carse and Craig Overton, will enhance the team's bowling strength.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will kick off their campaign in the upcoming edition against Joburg Super Kings on Wednesday, January 10, at their home ground (St. George's Park in Gqeberha).

Sunrisers Eastern Cape squad for SA20 2024

Aiden Markram (c), Temba Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Hermann, Sarel Erwee, Adam Rossington, Tom Abell, Dawid Malan, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Craig Overton, Ayabulela Gqamane, Caleb Seleka, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App