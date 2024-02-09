SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings (Updated) ft. Heinrich Klaasen and Junior Dala

Durban Super Kings secured a 69-run win against Joburg Super Kings in the second Qualifier to set up a date with the SunRisers Eastern Cape in the grand finale of the SA20 2024.

Batting first, the Durban Super Giants posted an imposing total of 211/6 in 20 overs. Heinrich Klaasen was the wrecker-in-chief with a 30-ball 74-run knock, which was laced with three fours and seven sixes.

Wiaan Mulder (50* off 23) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (35) also played crucial knocks to help the team's cause. Nandre Burger and Doug Bracewell, meanwhile, scalped two wickets each in the first innings.

In reply, Joburg Super Kings got bundled out for 142 runs in 17.4 overs. Moeen Ali was the top-scorer with 30 runs as the other batters couldn't make an impact, faltering badly in the chase. Junior Dala was the standout bowler, scalping a four-wicket haul for 38 runs.

Without any further lingering, here are the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 10 10 1 530 98 58.88 305 173.77 - 5 - 41 34 2 H Klaasen (DSG) 12 12 2 447 85 44.7 214 208.87 - 4 - 25 37 3 JC Buttler (PR) 11 11 1 408 70* 40.8 284 143.66 - 3 - 44 14 4 MP Breetzke (DSG) 12 12 0 398 78 33.16 280 142.14 - 2 - 39 22 5 JL du Plooy (JSK) 11 11 1 377 71 37.7 237 159.07 - 3 1 37 17 6 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 10 10 0 328 104 32.8 222 147.74 1 1 1 23 16 7 JT Smuts (DSG) 11 11 1 297 75 29.7 216 137.5 - 3 1 26 17 8 PWA Mulder (DSG) 11 9 2 259 59 37 167 155.08 - 3 - 24 10 9 K Verreynne (PC) 7 6 2 256 116* 64 157 163.05 1 1 - 19 13 10 J Hermann (SEC) 10 10 2 253 106* 31.62 225 112.44 1 - - 25 9

MICT opening batter Ryan Rickelton continues to stay atop the run-scoring charts with 530 runs from 10 innings at an average of 58.88. DSG batter Heinrich Klaasen (447) moved up from fourth to second spot with an average of 44.7.

Jos Buttler (408) and Matthew Breetzke (398) slipped one spot each to secure the third and fourth positions, respectively. Meanwhile, Leus du Plooy (377), Rassie van der Dussen (328), and JJ Smuts (297) retain their fifth, sixth, and seventh spots, respectively.

Wiaan Mulder (259) climbed up from 18th to eighth position with 259 runs. Kyle Verreynne (256) and Jordan Hermann (253) moved one spot down to occupy the ninth and 10th spots, respectively.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 OEG Baartman (SEC) 7 7 165 27.3 1 195 16 4/10 12.18 7.09 10.31 2 - 2 LB Williams (JSK) 9 8 150 25 - 248 15 4/26 16.53 9.92 10 1 - 3 M Jansen (SEC) 9 9 200 33.2 1 256 15 4/16 17.06 7.68 13.33 1 - 4 DJ Worrall (SEC) 10 10 228 38 - 289 15 3/20 19.26 7.6 15.2 - - 5 WD Parnell (PC) 8 7 138 23 1 243 14 4/33 17.35 10.56 9.85 1 - 6 CJ Dala (DSG) 4 4 94 15.4 - 131 13 5/26 10.07 8.36 7.23 1 1 7 KA Maharaj (DSG) 12 12 228 38 - 274 13 2/17 21.07 7.21 17.53 - - 8 L Ngidi (PR) 9 9 204 34 - 329 13 4/39 25.3 9.67 15.69 1 - 9 Noor Ahmad (DSG) 6 6 140 23.2 1 136 12 5/11 11.33 5.82 11.66 - 1 10 RJW Topley (DSG) 11 11 216 36 2 297 12 3/19 24.75 8.25 18 - -

SEC pacer Ottniel Baartman maintained his pole position in the wicket-taking charts with 16 wickets. Lizaad Williams (15), Marco Jansen (15), and Daniel Worrall (15) continue to hold the second, third, and fourth positions at an average of 16.53, 17.06, and 19.26, respectively.

Wayne Parnell remains fifth with 14 wickets at an average of 17.35. Junior Dala, meanwhile, moved up from 12th to sixth position with 13 wickets at an average of 10.07.

Keshav Maharaj (13) and Lungi Ngidi (13) descended one spot each to secure the seventh and eighth spots at an average of 21.07 and 25.3, respectively.

Noor Ahmed (12) and Reece Topley (12) slipped one spot each to make it to the ninth and 10th positions, averaging 11.33 and 24.75, respectively.

