SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals (Updated) ft. Matthew Breetzke and Will Jacks

Durban Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals locked horns in the 24th game of the SA20 2024 at Kingsmead in Durban on Tuesday.

The Super Giants batted first and blazed their way to 174. Matthew Breetzke played a sensational knock of 73 off 46, including 10 fours and three sixes. Heinrich Klaasen also made a valuable contribution of 30 off 18, while Jon-Jon Trevor Smuts amassed 21 off 17.

As for the Capitals' bowling, Daryn Dupavillon and Senuran Muthusamy picked up three wickets apiece.

In response, the Capitals lost Philip Salt in the very first over. Will Jacks provided momentum with a blistering knock of 41 off 26 but couldn’t carry on. After Jacks' dismissal, the team continued to lose wickets regularly.

Adil Rashid (19 off 7) and Eathan Bosch (14 off 9) tried their best at the death, but the Capitals fell eight runs short of their target. Junior Dala was the star performer for the Super Giants with five wickets for 26 runs in four overs.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 8 8 1 405 98 57.85 236 171.61 - 4 - 28 27 2 MP Breetzke (DSG) 9 9 0 374 78 41.55 255 146.66 - 2 - 37 21 3 H Klaasen (DSG) 9 9 2 310 85 44.28 153 202.61 - 3 - 19 25 4 JC Buttler (PR) 8 8 1 296 70* 42.28 209 141.62 - 2 - 33 9 5 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 8 8 0 247 104 30.87 167 147.9 1 - 1 19 12 6 JT Smuts (DSG) 8 8 1 231 75 33 166 139.15 - 2 - 20 13 7 JL du Plooy (JSK) 7 7 1 224 71 37.33 128 175 - 1 1 20 13 8 WG Jacks (PC) 8 7 0 218 101 31.14 124 175.8 1 1 1 21 15 9 M Van Buuren (PR) 8 8 4 198 72* 49.5 152 130.26 - 1 - 18 5 10 T Stubbs (SEC) 6 5 2 190 66* 63.33 115 165.21 - 2 - 13 9

Ryan Rickelton remains atop the SA20 run charts with 405 runs in eight games. Mathew Breetzke’s 73-run knock takes him to the second place, with 374 runs in nine games at an average of 41.55.

Heinrich Klaasen is next in the list with 310 runs in nine games at an impressive average of 44.28. Jos Buttler follows closely in fourth with 296 runs in eight games, while Rassie Van der Dussen is fifth with 247 runs.

Smut’s unbeaten 21-run knock helped him move to sixth, with 231 runs in eight games, averaging 33. Leus du Plooy is No.7 with 224 runs in seven games. while Will Jacks is eighth with 218 runs.

The ninth and tenth positions are occupied by Mitchell Van Buuren (198) and Tristan Stubbs (190), respectively.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Ngidi (PR) 8 8 180 30 - 284 13 4/39 21.84 9.46 13.84 1 - 2 LB Williams (JSK) 7 6 114 19 - 194 11 4/26 17.63 10.21 10.36 1 - 3 KA Maharaj (DSG) 9 9 180 30 - 205 11 2/17 18.63 6.83 16.36 - - 4 RJW Topley (DSG) 8 8 168 28 2 230 11 3/19 20.9 8.21 15.27 - - 5 Noor Ahmad (DSG) 5 5 116 19.2 1 120 10 5/11 12 6.2 11.6 - 1 6 MP Stoinis (DSG) 5 5 108 18 - 128 10 3/18 12.8 7.11 10.8 - - 7 OEG Baartman (SEC) 5 5 117 19.3 - 152 10 4/12 15.2 7.79 11.7 1 - 8 DJ Worrall (SEC) 6 6 132 22 - 190 10 3/22 19 8.63 13.2 - - 9 OC McCoy (PR) 8 8 168 28 1 260 9 2/18 28.88 9.28 18.66 - - 10 DM Dupavillon (PC) 6 6 119 19.5 - 163 8 3/25 20.37 8.21 14.87 - -

Lungi Ngidi continues to top the SA20 wickets tally with 13 wickets in eight games. Lizaad Williams (11) and Keshav Maharaj (11) are next in the list.

Reece Topley is fourth with 11 wickets in eight games. Noor Ahmed jumped up three spots to tfifth with 10 wickets in five games. Marcus Stoinis dropped to sixth with 10 wickets, followed by Ottniel Baartman (10) and Daniel Worrall (10).

Obed McCoy is ninth with as nine wickets, while Daryn Dupabvillon rounds off the top-ten with eight wickets.

