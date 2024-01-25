SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals (Updated) ft. Jos Buttler and Lungi Ngidi

Paarl Royals bagged a five-wicket win over Joburg Super Kings in the 17th match of SA20 2024 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

After losing the toss, Joburg were tasked to bat first. Opener Reeza Hendricks amassed 79 runs in 56 balls. He received good support from Leus du Plooys with 30 runs in the middle overs.

Moeen Ali's cameo of an unbeaten 12-ball 23 propelled the team to 168/3 in 20 overs. Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Fabian Allen scalped one wicket apiece for Paarl Royals in the first innings.

In reply, Paarl Royals finished off the chase with six balls to spare. No. 3 batter Wihan Lubbe was the wrecker-in-chief with a 57-run knock off 48 balls, including three fours and as many sixes. He was well supported by Dane Vilas who scored 42 runs off 26 balls.

To elaborate further, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 6 6 1 355 98 71 200 177.5 - 4 - 23 25 2 JC Buttler (PR) 6 6 1 245 70* 49 167 146.7 - 2 - 27 8 3 Dussen (MICT)"}">HE van der Dussen (MICT) 6 6 0 229 104 38.16 146 156.84 1 - 1 19 11 4 MP Breetzke (DSG) 6 6 0 211 48 35.16 156 135.25 - - - 21 11 5 H Klaasen (DSG) 6 6 1 200 85 40 109 183.48 - 2 - 14 14 6 JL du Plooy (JSK) 5 5 0 183 71 36.6 110 166.36 - 1 - 18 9 7 WG Jacks (PC) 5 5 0 177 101 35.4 96 184.37 1 1 - 16 13 8 DA Miller (PR) 5 5 2 162 75* 54 120 135 - 1 - 16 3 9 J Hermann (SEC) 4 4 2 154 106* 77 116 132.75 1 - - 15 7 10 M Van Buuren (PR) 6 6 3 151 72* 50.33 113 133.62 - 1 - 12 5

MICT opener Ryan Rickelton has amassed 355 runs to retain his top spot in the run-scoring charts. Jos Buttler moved one spot up to hold the second rank, accumulating 245 runs. Rassie van der Dussen (229) slid one spot down to secure the third position.

Matthew Breetzke (211) and Heinrich Klaasen (200) retained their fourth and fifth positions. Leus du Plooy climbed up from the ninth to the sixth slot with 183 runs.

Will Jacks (177), David Miller (162), and Jordan Hermann (154) slipped one spot each to occupy the seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks respectively. Mitchell Van Buuren (151) maintained his 10th position in the tally.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Ngidi (PR) 6 6 138 23 - 207 11 4/39 18.81 9 12.54 1 - 2 LB Williams (JSK) 5 5 102 17 - 179 10 4/26 17.9 10.52 10.2 1 - 3 OEG Baartman (SEC) 4 4 93 15.3 - 128 8 4/12 16 8.25 11.62 1 - 4 RJW Topley (DSG) 6 6 138 23 2 188 8 3/19 23.5 8.17 17.25 - - 5 DJ Worrall (SEC) 4 4 84 14 - 129 7 3/22 18.42 9.21 12 - - 6 KA Maharaj (DSG) 6 6 120 20 - 150 7 2/17 21.42 7.5 17.14 - - 7 TP Kaber (MICT) 4 4 78 13 - 79 6 3/20 13.16 6.07 13 - - 8 MP Stoinis (DSG) 3 3 72 12 - 82 6 3/18 13.66 6.83 12 - - 9 Shamsi (PR)"}">T Shamsi (PR) 6 6 132 22 1 159 6 2/11 26.5 7.22 22 - - 10 OC McCoy (PR) 6 6 120 20 1 164 6 2/18 27.33 8.2 20 - -

Lungi Ngidi retained his pole position in the bowling standings with 11 scalps. JSK pacer Lizaad Williams maintained his second rank with 10 wickets. Ottneil Baartman held on to the third position with eight scalps at an average of 16.

Reece Topley (8) retained his fourth rank, averaging 23.5. Daniel Worrall (7) and Keshav Maharaj (7) consolidated their fifth and sixth positions at 18.42 and 21.42 respectively.

Thomas Kaber (6), Marcus Stoinis (6), Tabraiz Shamsi (6) and Obed McCoy (6) held on to the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks, averaging 13.16, 13.66, 26.5 and 27.33 respectively.

