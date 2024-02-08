SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings (Updated) ft. Leus du Plooy and Sam Cook

Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings played the eliminator of SA20 2024 on Wednesday, February 7, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl. The Royals didn’t have a decent start, losing four wickets in the Power Play. Dane Vilas and David Miller added 44 runs for the fifth wicket before Vilas departed for 21.

Miller continued to play cautiously but was dismissed by Imran Tahir in the 17th over. The Royals were bundled out for 138 in 18.5 overs. Miller was the highest scorer with 47 off 40. Sam Cook was the pick of the Super Kings bowlers with 4-24 in 3.5 overs.

Leus du Plooy and Faf du Plessis provided a fiery start to the Super Kings' innings, adding 105 runs for the first wicket. Du Plooy departed for 68 off 43, but Du Plessis remained unbeaten on 55 off 34 as the Super Kings romped home in 13.2 overs.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 10 10 1 530 98 58.88 305 173.77 - 5 - 41 34 2 JC Buttler (PR) 11 11 1 408 70* 40.8 284 143.66 - 3 - 44 14 3 MP Breetzke (DSG) 11 11 0 386 78 35.09 270 142.96 - 2 - 37 22 4 H Klaasen (DSG) 11 11 2 373 85 41.44 184 202.71 - 3 - 22 30 5 JL du Plooy (JSK) 10 10 1 367 71 40.77 230 159.56 - 3 1 35 17 6 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 10 10 0 328 104 32.8 222 147.74 1 1 1 23 16 7 JT Smuts (DSG) 10 10 1 286 75 31.77 204 140.19 - 3 1 24 17 8 K Verreynne (PC) 7 6 2 256 116* 64 157 163.05 1 1 - 19 13 9 J Hermann (SEC) 10 10 2 253 106* 31.62 225 112.44 1 - - 25 9 10 T Stubbs (SEC) 10 8 3 245 66* 49 149 164.42 - 2 - 17 12

Ryan Rickelton is atop the SA20 2024 run list as the only player with over 500 runs. He has made 530 runs in 10 games at an average of 58.88.

Jos Buttler is the second-highest run-scorer with 408 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 143.66. Matthew Breetzke remains third with 386 runs in 11 games at an average of 35.09 and a strike rate of 142.96.

Heinrich Klaasen is fourth with 373 runs in 11 games at an average of 41.44. Leus du Plooy has jumped to fifth with 367 runs in 10 games at an average of 40.77 and a strike rate of 159.56.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 OEG Baartman (SEC) 7 7 165 27.3 1 195 16 4/10 12.18 7.09 10.31 2 - 2 LB Williams (JSK) 9 8 150 25 - 248 15 4/26 16.53 9.92 10 1 - 3 M Jansen (SEC) 9 9 200 33.2 1 256 15 4/16 17.06 7.68 13.33 1 - 4 DJ Worrall (SEC) 10 10 228 38 - 289 15 3/20 19.26 7.6 15.2 - - 5 WD Parnell (PC) 8 7 138 23 1 243 14 4/33 17.35 10.56 9.85 1 - 6 KA Maharaj (DSG) 11 11 216 36 - 255 13 2/17 19.61 7.08 16.61 - - 7 L Ngidi (PR) 9 9 204 34 - 329 13 4/39 25.3 9.67 15.69 1 - 8 Noor Ahmad (DSG) 6 6 140 23.2 1 136 12 5/11 11.33 5.82 11.66 - 1 9 RJW Topley (DSG) 10 10 198 33 2 273 11 3/19 24.81 8.27 18 - - 10 MP Stoinis (DSG) 5 5 108 18 - 128 10 3/18 12.8 7.11 10.8 - -

Ottniel Baartman remains the leading wicket-taker in the SA20 2024 with 16 wickets in seven games at an average of 12.18.

Lizaad Williams, Marco Jansen and Daniel Worral have picked up 15 wickets each. Wayne Parnell has taken 14 wickets in seven innings at an average of 17.35 and is in fifth place.

Sam Cook played his first game of the season in the eliminator against the Paarl Royals and was the most successful bowler with four wickets for 24 runs.

