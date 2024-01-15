SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals (Updated) ft. David Miller and Lungi Ngidi

Paarl Royals secured a 10-run win over Pretoria Capitals in the sixth match of SA20 2024 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Paarl Royals were tasked to bat first after losing the toss. Opener Jason Roy departed early after scoring just five runs. Jos Buttler (39) contributed early in the innings with five fours and one six.

The best knock of the innings came from skipper David Miller as he played a vital role, scoring 75* off 42 balls with eight fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 178.57. He received very good support from Van Buuren, who scored 72* off 40 balls with seven fours and three sixes.

Eventually, the duo’s 141-run unbeaten stand for the fourth wicket propelled the side to 210/3 in 20 overs. Daryn Dupavillon, James Neesham, and Adil Rashid scalped one wicket apiece for the Capitals.

In the chase, Philip Salt bagged a two-ball duck. Theunis de Bruyn (4) and Colin Ingram (1) couldn't make it big as they departed early. Will Jacks (58) and Rilee Rossouw stitched a 147-run stand for the third wicket to steady things for their side.

Rossouw went on to score 82 runs from 45 balls with 10 fours and four sixes. Captain James Neesham couldn't sustain the momentum as he was dismissed for just 20 runs. In the end, they fell short by 10 runs to lose their second game of the season.

In that context, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 2 2 0 185 98 92.5 100 185 - 2 - 12 14 2 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 2 2 0 128 104 64 70 182.85 1 - - 10 7 3 DA Miller (PR) 2* 2 1 116 75* 116 75 154.66 - 1 - 12 3 4 RR Rossouw (PC) 2* 2 0 111 82 55.5 63 176.19 - 1 - 11 6 5 M Van Buuren (PR) 2* 2 1 100 72* 100 61 163.93 - 1 - 8 4 6 H Klaasen (DSG) 2 2 1 98 85 98 41 239.02 - 1 - 5 9 7 MP Breetzke (DSG) 2 2 0 82 43 41 53 154.71 - - - 8 5 8 JT Smuts (DSG) 1 1 0 75 75 75 38 197.36 - 1 - 4 7 9 N Pooran (DSG) 2 2 1 71 60* 71 39 182.05 - 1 - 7 4 10 TB Abell (SEC) 1 1 0 65 65 65 36 180.55 - 1 - 7 2

MI Cape Town top-order batter Ryan Rickleton continues to dominate the top spot in the run-scoring charts with 185 runs from two innings. His colleague Rassie van der Dussen retains his second rank with 128 runs.

Paarl Royals finisher David Miller propelled from 10th to third spot, accumulating 116 runs. Capitals batter Rilee Rossouw rocketed from 15th to fourth position after his 82-run knock. Mitchell Van Buuren moved up from the 18th to the fifth slot, amassing 100 runs.

Heinrich Klaasen (98), Matthew Breetzke (82), JJ Smuts (75), Nicholas Pooran (71), and Tom Abell (65) slipped three positions each to occupy the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks respectively.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Ngidi (PR) 2 2 48 8 - 62 5 4/39 12.4 7.75 9.6 1 - 2 K Rabada (MICT) 2 2 30 5 - 29 3 2/23 9.66 5.8 10 - - 3 D Pretorius (DSG) 2 2 24 4 - 34 3 2/19 11.33 8.5 8 - - 4 OP Stone (MICT) 2 2 35 5.5 - 59 3 2/18 19.66 10.11 11.66 - - 5 DM Dupavillon (PC) 2 2 42 7 - 67 3 2/29 22.33 9.57 14 - - 6 AL Phehlukwayo (PR) 2 2 48 8 - 70 3 2/29 23.33 8.75 16 - - 7 RJ Gleeson (DSG) 2 2 48 8 - 79 3 2/32 26.33 9.87 16 - - 8 GF Linde (MICT) 1 1 24 4 - 25 2 2/25 12.5 6.25 12 - - 9 JDS Neesham (PC) 2 2 24 4 - 32 2 1/14 16 8 12 - - 10 DJ Worrall (SEC) 1 1 24 4 - 35 2 2/35 17.5 8.75 12 - -

Paarl Royals pacer Lungi Ngidi moved up from 18th to pole position in the wickets standings, scalping five wickets. Kagiso Rabada (3) and Dwaine Pretorius (3) slipped one spot each to secure the second and third positions at 9.66 and 11.33 respectively.

Olly Stone (3) retained his fourth position in the tally with an average of 19.66. Daryn Dupavillon (3) climbed up from the seventh to the fifth slot at 22.33. Andile Phehlukwayo (3) maintained his sixth rank at 22.33.

Richard Gleeson (3) descended from the third to the seventh slot at 26.33. George Linde (2) glided from the fifth rank to occupy the eighth rank at 12.5. James Neesham (2) rocketed from the 22nd spot to make it to the ninth rank at 16. Daniel Worrall (2) moved down from eighth to 10th spot at 17.5.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App