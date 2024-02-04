SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals (Updated) ft. Jos Buttler and Daniel Worrall

Sunrisers Eastern Cape secured a five-wicket win over Paarl Royals in the 30th match of SA20 2024 at St George's Park in Gqeberha on February 4.

After winning the toss, Paarl Royals opted to bat first. Opening batter Jos Buttler smacked a 38-run knock in 22 balls. Dane Vilas also contributed with 34 runs in 25 balls.

Wihan Lubbe (27) and Andile Phehlukwayo (16) propelled the team's total to 159/7 in 20 overs. Ottniel Baartman was the standout bowler with two wickets, conceding 33 runs.

In the chase, Sunrisers Eastern Cape sealed the deal with one ball to spare. Jordan Hermann (21) and Dawid Malan (19) stitched a 33-run opening stand while Temba Bavuma (33) and Aiden Markram (37) were crucial in the middle overs.

Middle-order batter Patrick Kruger's 26-run unbeaten knock in seven balls changed the complexion of the game towards SEC. Dashing batter Tristan Stubbs also played a crucial role with 19 runs.

With the conclusion of the league phase, Durban Super Giants will lock horns with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the first qualifier. Meanwhile, Paarl Royals will take on Joburg Super Kings in the eliminator.

Without any further lingering, here are the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 10 10 1 530 98 58.88 305 173.77 - 5 - 41 34 2 JC Buttler (PR) 10 10 1 398 70* 44.22 276 144.2 - 3 - 43 13 3 MP Breetzke (DSG) 10 10 0 383 78 38.3 265 144.52 - 2 - 37 22 4 H Klaasen (DSG) 10 10 2 350 85 43.75 169 207.1 - 3 - 22 28 5 Dussen (MICT)"}">HE van der Dussen (MICT) 10 10 0 328 104 32.8 222 147.74 1 1 1 23 16 6 JL du Plooy (JSK) 9 9 1 299 71 37.37 187 159.89 - 2 1 28 15 7 JT Smuts (DSG) 9 9 1 286 75 35.75 200 143 - 3 - 24 17 8 K Verreynne (PC) 7 6 2 256 116* 64 157 163.05 1 1 - 19 13 9 WG Jacks (PC) 10 9 0 245 101 27.22 136 180.14 1 1 1 23 18 10 J Hermann (SEC) 9 9 2 232 106* 33.14 206 112.62 1 - - 24 8

MICT opener Ryan Rickelton continues to hold the pole position with 530 runs from 10 innings at an average of 58.88. Paarl Royals batter Jos Buttler moved one spot up to secure the second rank with 398 runs.

DSG batter Matthew Breetzke glided one spot down to occupy the third position with 383 runs. His colleague Heinrich Klaasen retained his fourth spot with 350 runs. Rassie van der Dussen (328), Leus du Plooy (299), and JJ Smuts (286) maintained their fifth, sixth, and seventh positions respectively.

Kyle Verreynne (256) and Will Jacks (245) consolidated their eighth and ninth ranks respectively. Jordan Hermann moved up from 12th spot to make it to the 10th position with 232 runs.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 LB Williams (JSK) 9 8 150 25 - 248 15 4/26 16.53 9.92 10 1 - 2 DJ Worrall (SEC) 9 9 204 34 - 278 15 3/20 18.53 8.17 13.6 - - 3 WD Parnell (PC) 8 7 138 23 1 243 14 4/33 17.35 10.56 9.85 1 - 4 L Ngidi (PR) 9 9 204 34 - 329 13 4/39 25.3 9.67 15.69 1 - 5 Noor Ahmad (DSG) 6 6 140 23.2 1 136 12 5/11 11.33 5.82 11.66 - 1 6 OEG Baartman (SEC) 6 6 141 23.3 - 185 12 4/12 15.41 7.87 11.75 1 - 7 KA Maharaj (DSG) 10 10 192 32 - 225 11 2/17 20.45 7.03 17.45 - - 8 M Jansen (SEC) 8 8 179 29.5 1 240 11 3/27 21.81 8.04 16.27 - - 9 RJW Topley (DSG) 9 9 180 30 2 259 11 3/19 23.54 8.63 16.36 - - 10 MP Stoinis (DSG) 5 5 108 18 - 128 10 3/18 12.8 7.11 10.8 - -

JSK pacer Lizaad Williams dominates the wickets standings with 15 scalps from eight innings at 16.53. SEC pacer Daniel Worrall retained his second rank with 15 wickets at 18.53. Pretoria Capitals' pacer Wayne Parnell maintained his third position with 14 wickets.

Lungi Ngidi (13) and Noor Ahmad (12) settled with their fourth and fifth slots. Ottniel Baartman (12) climbed up from the 10th to the sixth slot at 15.41.

Keshav Maharaj (11), Marco Jansen (11), and Reece Topley (11) slipped one spot each. They now occupy the seventh, eighth, and ninth slots at 20.45, 21.81, and 23.54 respectively. Marcus Stoinis (10) descended one position each to settle with the 10th position at an average of 12.8.

