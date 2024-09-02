SA20 2025 fixtures announced

The complete fixtures for the SA20 2025 have been released on Monday, September 2. The third edition of South Africa's premier domestic T20 tournament will kick off on Thursday, January 9, 2025, with the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape taking on MI Cape Town at St.George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

The final is all set to be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, February 8, 2025. Moreover, a reserve day has also been planned by the organizers.

While Port Elizabeth will be hosting the Qualifier 1, the Eliminator and the Qualifier 2 games have been scheduled in Centurion. Just like the first two seasons, six teams will be vying for the glory for which the player auction is set to happen on October 1, 2024.

Here's the complete schedule of SA20 2025:

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be aiming for a hattrick of SA20 titles

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape became the inaugural winners of the SA20 in 2023 after defeating the Pretoria Capitals by four wickets. The final encounter, which was played at the Wanderers Stadium, witnessed the Orange Army chase down the target of 136 runs quite comfortably in 16.2 overs at the loss of six wickets.

The title-winning Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram was adjudged Player of the Tournament for his all-round exploits (366 runs and 11 wickets) throughout the season.

Markram's men successfully defended their crown in the second edition having overcome the Durban Super Giants challenge convincingly by 89 runs in the final which was played at the picturesque New Lands in Cape Town.

After scoring 204-3 in the 20 overs, the Sunrisers restricted the Durban-based franchise to just 115 runs thereby registering a huge margin of victory. It will be interesting to see if they can continue their strong showing to complete a hat-trick of titles in the third season.

