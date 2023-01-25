SA20 League Points Table 2023: Updated standings after Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Match 22

The Joburg Super Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, are slowly but surely making progress in the ongoing edition of the SA20. The Super Kings are currently placed fourth in the table with 16 points and a net run rate of -0.923.

On Tuesday, January 24, they defeated Durban’s Super Giants by eight wickets at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The Super Giants are struggling at the bottom of the table with eight points and a poor net run rate of -1.602. They have only two wins from their seven matches so far.

Joburg Super Kings beat Durban's Super Giants in SA20

After being sent in to bat first, the Super Giants racked up a decent score of 178 for the loss of six wickets. Heinrich Klaasen was their standout batter after he scored 65 runs off 48 balls with seven fours.

Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, and Jason Holder scored 28 runs apiece to lend Klaasen support. Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, and Keemo Paul could only manage single-figure scores. Maheesh Theekshana and Gerald Coetzee picked up three wickets each for the Joburg Super Kings.

Openers Reeza Hendricks and Du Plessis laid a solid foundation for the Joburg Super King's run chase. The duo put on 157 runs for the opening wicket off 16.3 overs.

Hendricks was watchful as he scored 45 runs off 46 balls with four fours and two sixes before Reece Topley sent him packing. Du Plessis, on the other hand, was flawless as he scored the first century of the SA20. The Joburg Super Kings captain stayed unbeaten on 113 runs off 58 balls with the help of eight fours and as many sixes.

On the back of his knock, the Super Kings went past the finish line with five balls to spare. Topley was the standout bowler for the Super Giants with figures of 4-0-19-1.

