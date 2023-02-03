SA20 League Points Table 2023: Updated standings after MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants Match 23

Durban’s Super Giants, on Thursday, February 2, defeated MI Cape Town by five wickets in Match No.23 of the ILT20 2023 at Kingsmead in Durban. Despite the win, the Quinton de Kock-led team is languishing at the bottom of the table with 12 points and a net run rate of -1.355.

Cape Town, on the other hand, faced their second defeat on the trot in the ongoing edition of the tournament. The Rashid Khan-led team is placed fifth in the table with 13 points and a net run rate of -0.129.

SA20 2023 Points Table

After being sent in to bat first, Cape Town racked up a decent score of 165 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Rassie van der Dussen was their standout batter as he scored 43 runs off 32 balls with the help of five fours and one six.

Tim David hit three huge sixes to score 33 runs off 26 balls before Dwaine Pretorius accounted for his wicket. Delano Potgieter stayed unbeaten on 32 off 17 balls with three sixes and two fours.

It was on the back of his knock that Cape Town went past the 150-run mark. Pretorius was the pick of the bowlers for the Super Giants after he finished with figures of 4-0-38-2.

The Super Giants had their fair share of trouble in their run-chase before chasing down the target with one ball remaining in their innings. Skipper de Kock led from the front after he scored 63 runs off 41 balls with seven fours and three sixes.

Matthew Breetzke, batting at No.3, scored 48 runs off 39 balls with five fours and one six. Keemo Paul’s knock of 31 off 18 also injected momentum into the Super Giants’ innings.

