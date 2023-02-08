SA20 League Points Table 2023: Updated standings after Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Match 30

The Pearl Royals on Tuesday, February 7, became the fourth and final team to advance to the playoffs of the inaugural SA20. They finished the league stage with 19 points and a net run rate of -0.293. The Durban Super Giants, led by Quinton de Kock, also had 19 points from 10 games, but had an inferior net run rate of -0.319 compared to the Royals.

The Capitals, led by Wayne Parnell, on the other hand, finished at the top of the table with 31 points and a net run rate of +0.927. The Capitals and Royals will now lock horns in the first SA20 semi-final to be played on Wednesday, February 8, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The other semi-final will be played between the Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Thursday, February 9, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The SA20 final will be played on Saturday, February 11.

Pretoria Capitals defeat Paarl Royals in final league game of SA20

The Pretoria Capitals defeated the Paarl Royals by 59 runs in the final league game of the SA20 in Centurion. After being sent in to bat first, the Capitals racked up a massive score of 226 for the loss of five wickets.

Kusal Mendis was their star performer, scoring 80 runs off 41 balls with the help of eight fours and four sixes. The right-handed Sri Lankan batter also won the Player of the Match award.

Earlier, Phil Salt gave the Capitals a flying start with a 39-run knock off 21 balls. Colin Ingram gave the innings a finishing kick by scoring 41 runs off 21 balls. James Neesham also played a vital 22-run cameo.

The Royals struggled thoroughly in their run-chase and were restricted to 167 for nine in 20 overs. Barring Jos Buttler, who scored 70 runs off 45 balls with five sixes and four fours, none of their other batters showed fight.

Neesham was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Adil Rashid and Migael Pretorius accounted for two scalps apiece.

