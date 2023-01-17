SA20 League Points Table 2023: Updated standings after Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Match 9

On Monday, January 16, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape defeated MI Cape Town by four wickets in Match No.9 of the SA20 2023 at St George's Park, Gqeberha.

With the win, the Sunrisers moved one place up from the bottom to the fifth spot in the points. Their net run rate has also increased to -0.862.

That also meant Joburg Super Kings, captained by Faf du Plessis, became the new cellar-dwellers in the championship. Cape Town, in the meantime, held their position at the top of the table with nine points and a net run rate of +0.388.

Points Table of SA20

Updated points table of SA20 2023

After being sent in to bat first, Cape Town got off to a shaky start and were reduced to 52 for 4 after 9.4 overs. However, a partnership of 59 runs between Rassie van der Dussen and George Linde brought them back into the contest.

Van der Dussen got out after scoring 29 off 22 balls with four fours and one six, but it was Linde who injected impetus into the innings. Linde smashed his way to an unbeaten 63 off 28 balls with four fours and five sixes.

On the back of his brilliant knock, Cape Town put up a competitive score of 158 on the board. Skipper Aiden Markram and Sisanda Magala picked up four wickets and gave away only 30 runs from six overs for Eastern Cape.

Sarel Erwee, Markram, and Tristan Stubbs made sure the Sunrisers chased down the target with three balls to spare. Markram scored a half-century before Odean Smith accounted for his wicket.

Stubbs was looking good on 30 before Smith got rid of him in the final over. But with five runs needed off as many balls, James Fuller hit Smith for a couple of fours to settle the nerves for the Sunrisers.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes