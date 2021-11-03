T20 World Cup 2021: "SaaIa yeh dukh kaahe khatam nahi hota hai bey" - Fans roast Virat Kohli after he loses yet another toss

After consecutive losses against Pakistan and New Zealand, India will now take on Afghanistan in a crucial encounter. It will be a do-or-die match for Team India as defeat today will mean they will be out of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

And things did begin on a positive note as Virat Kohli lost the toss yet again. Afghanistan skipper Nabi won the toss and chose to field first. Suryakumar Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin replaced Ishan Kishan and Varun Chakravarthy in the playing XI for this game.

Here are the playing XIs:

India playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

Fans were extremely disappointed as Virat Kohli's poor luck with the coin continued, and India had to bat first in this must-win game. They took out their frustration by trolling Virat Kohli through their tweets.

Fans roast Virat Kohli after he loses yet another toss

Dr.Anurag @let_me_say1

#toss My whole concept of probability was a lie My whole concept of probability was a lie#toss https://t.co/IzRjbNqyl6

_Akshay 🎭 @Seraphic_memer #toss



3rd time in a row India loss the toss. 3rd time in a row India loss the toss. #toss3rd time in a row India loss the toss. https://t.co/WB8lE4T3SL

Varad Ralegaonkar @varadr_tistic #INDvsAFG #T20WorldCup



If you ever feel useless, remember there's a Toss before India's match. If you ever feel useless, remember there's a Toss before India's match. #INDvsAFG #T20WorldCupIf you ever feel useless, remember there's a Toss before India's match. https://t.co/WhzGHvoDPB

Shikhar Dhawan @SDhawan25 Back the team, back our players 🇮🇳 Let’s cheer together 💪 Back the team, back our players 🇮🇳 Let’s cheer together 💪 https://t.co/EnAerffVkb

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul should open the batting and India should build the team around that: Graeme Swann

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann recently stated that Team India should ideally open the batting with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as they are proven match-winners in the format. Speaking on cricket.com, Swann reasoned his thinking, saying:

"The way I see it, India have got KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma potentially the best opening pair at the T20 World Cup. Yes, things need to go their way and they need a partnership. But they are absolute world-class, incredible T20 batsmen."

Swann further asserted that Rohit and Rahul's style of play suits the opening positions in the line-up. He added:

"But both of them are effective only if they get all 20 overs to bat. Therefore, they should open the batting and India should build the team around that. Have those two open the innings and Virat Kohli at No. 3 grabbing the game by the scruff of its neck."

Team India still have an outside chance of advancing to the semi-finals if they win the remaining three games. They will be hoping to make a positive start today by defeating Afghanistan by a healthy margin.

