“Saare secret bata du kya idhar hi” - Suryakumar Yadav’s hilarious reply to reporter ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav was at his humorous best during the pre-match press conference ahead of the series opener against England. He issued a witty reply to a journalist while being pressed over the team's plans for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav has had a flying start to his reign as skipper after being officially named as Rohit Sharma's successor after the 2024 T20 World Cup. Series wins against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa have given the side some serious momentum, and India will be keen to hold onto it during the road to the title defense on home soil next year.

The skipper was asked about the long-term plans, keeping the World Cup in mind. However, he chose to keep his cards close to his chest, highlighting the journey instead.

"Sare secret bata du kya idhar hi? (Shall I reveal all the secrets here only or what?). I want to enjoy the journey. We have to prepare the team, decide the position and play most games as a group. This is what me and Gauti bhai, focus on," Suyrakumar said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday (via Hindustan Times)

Team India have experienced a minor transition in the T20I side, with senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja retiring from the format. Since then, the Men in Blue have embraced a ruthless approach to bilateral affairs, and they will face a stern test against a formidable visiting England side.

"We know what we want going forward with the India team" -Suryakumar Yadav on his dynamic with Hardik Pandya

With a few senior players no longer associated with the T20I side, the onus is now on the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to be the key figures in the dressing room.

After Rohit Sharma's retirement, Pandya was touted as the full-time skipper. However, the all-rounder was not considered for the role. He is not even the deputy on paper, with Axar Patel named vice-captain for the series by the selection committee and management.

“The relationship with him has been really great. We’ve been playing [together] for a really long time. I still remember that from 2018, when I went back to Mumbai Indians [we first played together] and [it’s the same] till today," Suryakumar said (via News18)

“It’s just that the added responsibility that I’ve got [here]. When we go back to franchise cricket, I can get to be quiet and relax for a little bit. But we’ve been good friends on the field and we know what we want going forward with the India team," he added.

The pair will share the dressing room with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), where their roles will be reversed as Hardik Pandya is the franchise captain.

