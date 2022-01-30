"It's clear their performance has not been good last year" - Saba Karim on Rahane, Pujara, Ishant, Saha and Bhuvneshwar's likely demotion in the BCCI contracts

Saba Karim has highlighted that some of the senior Indian players' likely demotion in the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) annual contract is a reflection of their indifferent performances over the last year or so.

Certain reports suggest that the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha and Bhuvneshwar Kumar may be demoted in the central contracts for the October 2021-September 2022 period.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Pujara, Rahane and Ishant set to be demoted to Grade B from Grade A in the annual contract of BCCI. (Source - TOI) Pujara, Rahane and Ishant set to be demoted to Grade B from Grade A in the annual contract of BCCI. (Source - TOI)

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim was about the likely demotion of these five established players. He responded:

"This [Contract system] does two things from the BCCI's side. You are promoted as an appreciation if you have done well last year or you are demoted if the selectors feel you have not performed. If we keep these criteria, it's clear their performance has not been good last year."

However, the former India selector added that the five veterans still have something to be happy about. Saba Karim explained:

"The expectations from them have gone down slightly and that is why we are talking about this demotion. But I feel this is also a silver lining for these players. If they are in Grade C, it means the selectors might still think about them in the coming year. It's not that they have been totally sidelined."

Rahane, Pujara and Bhuvneshwar were found wanting during the recent Indian tour of South Africa as well. Ishant and Saha, on the other hand, did not get a game in the series.

"I feel we are missing one player" - Saba Karim reckons Ravindra Jadeja might be given an A+ contract

Saba Karim expects Ravindra Jadeja's promotion to Grade A+ in the BCCI contracts

Saba Karim was also asked about Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul's likely promotion to the A+ grade. He replied:

"I feel A+ is a very exclusive club. Here I feel we are missing one player, that is Jadeja. He is a player who plays all three formats, he gives match-winning contributions and he has huge importance."

While observing that Pant and Rahul might not be promoted to the highest grade this year, the former India wicket-keeper named a few other players who deserve promotion. Saba Karim said:

"Along with him, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are also there. But maybe this year only Jadeja might get an entry in A+ and Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul might be in Grade A. Other than that, I feel players like Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar should be given a promotion."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns BCCI in discussion to give A+ contract for KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant for the upcoming season. (Source - PTI) BCCI in discussion to give A+ contract for KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant for the upcoming season. (Source - PTI)

Also Read Article Continues below

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are the three players who currently enjoy Grade A+ status in the BCCI's annual contracts. Rahul and Pant, who along with Jadeja are also all-format players and are even considered captaincy candidates, could be elevated to the highest grade.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Should KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant be promoted to Grade A+? Yes No 19 votes so far