IND vs PAK: “There is no need to make any changes”- Saba Karim backs Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh against Pakistan in Super 4

Former Indian selector Saba Karim wants Rohit Sharma and Co. to stick to their core playing XI against Pakistan - Babar Azam and Co. are the favorites against Hong Kong on Friday (September 2) - in the Super 4 match on Sunday (September 4).

He said that pacers like Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh should not be judged based on one bad game after their poor bowling performance against Hong Kong.

Speaking to India News, Karim said:

“Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh should get more to gain experience. You cannot take any of these players out of playing XI based on one bad performance.”

Youngsters Avesh and Arshdeep were hit for 53/1 and 44/1, respectively, in their four overs against inexperienced Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 31).

Karim also pointed out that it is crucial to play three seamers because a third bowler usually bowls one or two overs in the powerplays.

“Playing a game against Pakistan is always important [regardless of their form], and you should not make any changes in that game.

He added:

"The problem with playing with three spinners is the need to use one of them in the powerplays for one or two overs. We bowled brilliantly against Pakistan. So, there is no need to make any changes.”

Saba Karim backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar for T20 World Cup after heroics against Pakistan

The former Indian cricketer feels there shouldn't be any questions regarding experienced seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s place in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

“There should be no questions about Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s place in the T20 World Cup. He has the experience and form. He is bowling beautifully and of course, there will be one or two matches where the seamers will be punished, and it should not break the trust.

"Often, there is panic which doesn’t make any sense. Only faith can build a team to win us the World Cup.”

Karim also pointed out Bhuvneshwar's unique ability to make a comeback when targeted.

“Bhuvneshwar has the ability to make a comeback in the next over if he gets hit, which makes him special.”

It is worth mentioning that Bhuvneshwar dismissed in-form Pakistan captain Babar Azam to set up the game in favor of India.

He registered his best-ever T20I figures against arch-rivals, finishing with 26/4 in four overs.

Edited by Neelay Yadav