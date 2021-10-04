Saba Karim explains why he feels 4-day Tests are enough to produce results in women’s cricket 

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim doesn’t agree with the theory that, like in men’s cricket, women’s Tests should also be played over five days.

A debate over five-day women’s Tests emerged after India’s maiden pink-ball encounter against Australia in Queensland ended in a draw. According to some experts and fans, a result could have been possible had there been a fifth day in the Test.

Karim, though, did not agree with the view. Sharing his thoughts on the Kheelneeti podcast, he stated:

“I am still not in favor of five-day Tests for women’s cricket. In four days, teams get to play at least 400 overs. In the men’s game, sides get 450 overs across five days. So there is a difference of only 50 overs.”

According to Karim, female players need to change their approach to Test matches, just like the men have done over the past decade. Elaborating on his views, the former stumper said:

“I think the players will need to change their mindset a bit. If we take a look at men’s cricket, Test matches have been producing a lot more results over the last decade or so because teams have changed their approach. They are playing a lot more attractive cricket and scoring quickly so that they have time to pick up 20 wickets.”

Karim further added:

“Women’s teams need to start adopting a similar mindset. I feel four-day Tests are enough to produce results in women’s cricket.”

“I am sure we will see more women’s Tests in the future” - Saba Karim

India’s Test match during their tour of England earlier this year was their first in the longer format since 2014. The England Test was followed by the recently-concluded pink-ball Test in Australia.

Karim expressed confidence that more women’s Tests will be played in the near future. He asserted:

“The good thing is that India’s women’s team has started playing Test matches on a more regular basis. Before this, we played a Test match against England. This one against Australia was a historic pink-ball Test match. These Test matches for India have been their first since 2014. The thought process ahead is also to have similar multi-format series’ in which at least one Test match is included.”

The 53-year-old pointed out that only a handful of teams playing the longer format is a major challenges for women’s cricket. Karim concluded:

“The issue with women’s cricket is that only a few sides play Test matches. Apart from England, Australia and India, there is only New Zealand. ICC is trying to bring South Africa, who have done very well in white-ball cricket, into the Test fold. But in most nations, it is amateur cricket that is still being played. So that’s the problem. But efforts are one and I am sure we will see more women’s Tests in the future.”

Following the drawn Test, India women will now face Australia women in a three-match T20I series, which starts on October 7.

