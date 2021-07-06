"It is a great opportunity for Virat Kohli and the Indian team" - Saba Karim on upcoming consecutive World Cups

Saba Karim has said that the upcoming consecutive World Cups across formats present a great opportunity for Virat Kohli and Team India to win multiple ICC events.

The ICC has scheduled T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022, with the first one to be played in the UAE and the next one in Australia. It will be followed by the ODI World Cup in 2023, to be staged in India.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim opined that the Virat Kohli-led Indian side could go on a title-winning spree if they manage to win the upcoming T20 World Cup. He said:

"It is a great opportunity for Virat Kohli and the Indian team, that there are going to be back-to-back three World Cups. If they get off to a good start and win the first World Cup, the belief will be there that India will perform well and we can get those World Cups in our hands as well."

The former India wicketkeeper-batsman feels the Virat Kohli-led side have the right balance and can go all the way if they implement their plans properly. Karim observed:

"I feel we have the team also, we have the passion as well and the biggest thing is that we have a huge number of cricket fans. It is just the wait now that the plans we have made and the preparations we have done, they need to be implemented properly."

Virat Kohli has failed to win an ICC trophy in the three global events he has captained Team India in. While India were defeated by New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup, they fell at the final hurdle in the 2017 Champions Trophy and the recent World Test Championship final.

"Virat Kohli will put in the utmost effort" - Reetinder Sodhi

Virat Kohli enjoys an excellent overall record as skipper

Reetinder Singh Sodhi added that Virat Kohli will leave no stone unturned to win a maiden ICC title under his leadership. He said:

"It will be the first time in history that there are three back-to-back World Cups, there is not much time between them. The way the team is gelling like a cohesive unit, it is a huge chance. Virat Kohli will put in the utmost effort and the first target is the upcoming World Cup."

The former all-rounder signed off by highlighting that Team India's depth can be gauged by the fact that two separate teams are currently touring England and Sri Lanka. Sodhi pointed out:

"We are talking about India because we all know the sort of team and options we have. Today we have the chance to send two teams to two countries, if we talk about the Test team that has gone to England and the team that has gone to Sri Lanka - a huge nucleus from this will play the upcoming World Cup and the two World Cups after that."

The T20 World Cup later this year could become the defining moment for Virat Kohli's captaincy future. While he is certain to continue as skipper if Team India bags the trophy, he might just have to pass on the reins to Rohit Sharma if they fail to do so.

