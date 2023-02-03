Saba Karim hails Hardik Pandya 2.0 the bowler ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup

Former India selector Saba Karim has hailed Hardik Pandya for improving his bowling.

He credited Pandya for developing the ability to generate swing – both in and out. The veteran reckons the Baroda all-rounder must have spent some time with ace pacer Mohammed Shami after his improved bowling performance.

Pandya finished with career-best T20I figures of 4-16 in the third T20I against New Zealand. Team India won the game by a mammoth 168 runs to win the series 2-1.

BCCI @BCCI



#INDvNZ @mastercardindia For his overall show across the three games, Captain @hardikpandya7 bags the Player of the Series award. For his overall show across the three games, Captain @hardikpandya7 bags the Player of the Series award.#INDvNZ @mastercardindia https://t.co/KGQ9vzjkWa

Speaking on India News, Karim said:

“His bowling action is improved. He has slightly re-modeled his bowling and releases the ball with an upright seam, so he is able to move the ball in and out. I think he must have spent some time with Mohammed Shami.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

“He is completely fit. He is getting off the deck movement, and that’s why he has become dangerous. He has become confident, and so, he is bowling with the new ball. It lifts the spirit of other bowlers.”

Pandya will now look to continue his sublime run throughout this year heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

“Persisting with Rahul Tripathi shows that he shows faith in his players” – Saba Karim on Hardik Pandya’s leadership

Karim also praised Hardik Pandya for trusting his players. He credited him for sticking with Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh, as they finally delivered in the three-match series.

He said:

“It’s Hardik Pandya’s team. How he has led the team is admirable. Persisting with Rahul Tripathi shows that he shows faith in his players."

Karim continued:

"I think he wants such players to stay on the team. So, he backs them, whether it’s Kuldeep Yadav or Shubman Gill. Arshdeep Singh played all three games. He performed well in the third T20I. The setup looks very good.”

While Gill scored an unbeaten 126 off 63, Tripathi contributed 44 off 22 in the third T20I against the Kiwis. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh also scalped a couple of wickets in the contest.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : 0 votes