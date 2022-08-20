IND vs ZIM 2022: “Try to get yourself out of comfort zones”- Saba Karim unhappy as KL Rahul and Co. opt to bat in second ODI

KL Rahul again decided to bowl first after winning the toss in the second ODI against Zimbabwe on Saturday (August 20). The decision came out in their favor as they registered a five-wicket victory after they bundled out Zimbabwe for 161 runs in 38.1 overs.

However, former India selector Saba Karim expressed his dissent at the decision. He feels that India should get out of their comfort zones and there should be some takeaways as a side. He believes the visitors should look to get out of their comfort zones against Zimbabwe.

Speaking to Sony Sports Network, Karim said:

“I was expecting India to bat first after winning the toss, but that didn’t happen. They again took the logical kind of route and this is so easy for them because if you have come to Zimbabwe. There have to be some takeaways for you as a side. The best way to do that would have been to put yourself in a difficult situation and try and come out of it.”

He added:

“The reason why we were out of the T20 World Cup was because of our conservative approach while batting first and it may happen leading up to the World Cup. So it’s always good to prepare and try and get yourself out of comfort zones.”

BCCI @BCCI



Live - #ZIMvIND Captain KL Rahul wins the toss and we will bowl first in the 2nd ODI.Live - bit.ly/ZIMvIND-2NDODI Captain KL Rahul wins the toss and we will bowl first in the 2nd ODI.Live - bit.ly/ZIMvIND-2NDODI #ZIMvIND https://t.co/7vF1riOxD9

Also Read: IND vs ZIM 2022: "This is why he was scared of batting first" - Fans troll 'selfish' KL Rahul for failure on comeback

KL Rahul-led India lead the ODI series 2-0

Top knocks from Sanju Samson (43*), Shikhar Dhawan (33) and Shubman Gill (33) helped India chase a 161-run target in 25.4 overs. The visitors also produced some brilliant bowling performances to defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets. With the victory, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series.

Zimbabwe again failed as a batting unit in the second ODI. Sean Williams (42) and Ryan Burl (unbeaten 39) showed some signs of improvement. However, others were disappointing once again as the hosts failed to play 50 overs. Shardul Thakur emerged as the pick of the bowlers with 38/3 in his seven overs.

In reply, India had a shaky start as skipper KL Rahul departed for just one run. Dhawan and Gill once again looked impressive in their 30s, but Zimbabwe bounced back.

The hosts reduced the Men in Blue to 97/4. However, Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 43 and Deepak Hooda’s contribution of 25 runs saw India win the match with 24.2 overs to spare.

BCCI @BCCI



win by 5 wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.



Scorecard - #ZIMvIND That's that from the 2nd ODI. #TeamIndia win by 5 wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.Scorecard - bit.ly/ZIMvIND-2NDODI That's that from the 2nd ODI.#TeamIndia win by 5 wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.Scorecard - bit.ly/ZIMvIND-2NDODI #ZIMvIND https://t.co/AeG4OsDPQO

The two teams will face each other in the third and final ODI on Monday (August 22). It remains to be seen whether KL Rahul will opt to bat in the final contest if he wins the toss.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: “Pakistan fans now got an excuse”- Fans react as Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think KL Rahul made a mistake by opting to bowl in second ODI? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh