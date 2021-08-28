Sachin, Dhoni, Kohli feature in Shakib Al Hasan’s all-time ODI XI

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has named Team India legends Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in his all-time ODI XI. Shakib picked Dhoni as the captain of his all-time ODI XI.

The cricketer revealed his one-day dream team in a video uploaded on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel.

While Tendulkar would be one of the openers in Shakib’s all-time ODI XI, the Indian great would be partnered by Pakistan’s elegant genius Saeed Anwar. The Bangladesh cricketer chose a power-packed middle order with the explosive Chris Gayle at No. 3, followed by Kohli at No. 4 and former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis at No. 5.

While naming Dhoni as captain of his all-time ODI XI, Shakib revealed that the former Indian skipper would bat at No. 6. The 34-year-old all-rounder slotted himself in at No. 7.

There were not too many surprises among bowlers in Shakib’s all-time ODI XI. He picked proven match-winners in Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Pakistan’s Wasim Akram and the Australian duo of Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has picked his all-time ODI XI

Shakib Al Hasan’s all-time ODI XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Jacques Kallis, MS Dhoni (captain & wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath

Records of players picked in Shakib Al Hasan’s all-time ODI XI

Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in ODIs with 18,426 runs from 463 matches at an average of 44.83. He also has the most hundreds in the format (49) and was the first player to score a double hundred in one-day cricket.

Anwar hammered 8824 runs in 247 ODIs at an average of nearly 40. His top score of 194 against India in 1997 stood as a record for the highest individual ODI score for a number of years.

Windies left-hander Gayle amassed 10480 runs in 301 games at an average of 37.83. He is the only West Indian with a double hundred in ODIs. As for Kohli, he has already notched up 12169 runs from 254 games at an average of nearly 60. He has 43 ODI tons to his name.

Kallis, arguably the greatest all-rounder of the modern era, scored 11579 runs in 328 ODIs apart from claiming 273 scalps. World Cup-winning captain Dhoni played exactly 350 games, in which he hammered 10773 runs at an average of 50.57.

Looking at the man who picked the all-time ODI XI, Shakib has 6600 runs to his name from 215 ODIs as well as 277 scalps with his left-arm spin. Among the bowlers in the team, Muralitharan is the leading ODI wicket-taker with 534 scalps from 350 games.

Akram is second on the illustrious list with 502 wickets from 356 games. Warne ended his ODI career with 293 wickets with 194 games, while McGrath claimed 381 victims in 250 matches.

