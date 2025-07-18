Ex-Australian captain Ricky Ponting recalled Mitchell Starc's aggressive spell to Sachin Tendulkar after Tendulkar's performance in the recently concluded away Test series against the West Indies. Ponting mentioned that there were early signs of something special in Starc, as he challenged a batting legend like Tendulkar.

Ad

The left-arm fast bowler became only the second Aussie quick to reach 100 Test matches, joining Glenn McGrath. The veteran delivered an outstanding performance in his 100th Test, taking a five-wicket haul in the fourth innings to dismiss the West Indies for 27. He also became the fastest bowler to achieve a five-wicket haul in balls, doing so in just 15 deliveries.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, the Tasmanian recalled the spell to Tendulkar in the Perth Test of 2012 and said:

Ad

Trending

"I remember, he was bowling a spell to Sachin Tendulkar and was able to sort of bowl a short one, get up under Sachin's armpit and Sachin just sort of knocked one into short leg on the leg side. And when you could see that sort of pace and bounce and have someone like Sachin not be able to cope with it, I think that was the reassurance for all of us that there was probably something extra special there for Mitchell Starc."

Ad

Starc's 100th Test also saw him take his 400th scalp in the format, joining McGrath, Shane Warne and Nathan Lyon as the Australians to the landmark. The New South Welshman is only 13 scalps away from overtaking Wasim Akram in the leading wicket-takers' list.

"He's really now stacking up an amazing career" - Ricky Ponting on Mitchell Starc

Ricky Ponting. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ponting felt that the star pacer's decision to skip several IPL seasons, when important international commitments were on the horizon, helped him prolong his career. He added:

Ad

"He's really now stacking up an amazing career – over 400 Test match wickets. I think everyone who laid eyes on him as a youngster understood that there was every possibility that he could be a 100-Test match, 400 or 500-wicket fast bowler for Australia. He's got to be 6’5”. He's always had pace on his side. He's made a lot of decisions to give him the best opportunity to have a long-term international career. When I say decisions, I mean by standing out of different IPL tournaments at different times when he's had bigger international commitments coming up."

The 35-year-old will be primed to make a significant impact in the home Ashes series later this year

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️