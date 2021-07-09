Watch: Sachin Tendulkar prepares a special dish in his kitchen 

In the latest post on his Instagram account, legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar turned chef and cooked a special healthy dish in his kitchen. In the video, fans can see him making a meal without any help.

While cooking, the Mumbaikar also provided running commentary using cricket terminology to add some humor to the video. He shared the post with the caption:

"Say Hi to your chef 👨🏻‍🍳 for today! Guess what's cooking?"

Sachin Tendulkar got a chance to show off his fun-loving side in this short video. He starts his mission by saying:

"It's a surprise for everyone. Nobody knows what I am cooking. Neither do I."

The video then jumps forward, with Sachin Tendulkar trying to prevent the dish from sticking to the pan. He says:

"Now the batsman is set. So the bowlers have to save their lives. They are going to be smashed around. I have mastered this one. I figured out what to do. Thoda thoda time lagta hain par hojayega (It takes some time but it will be done eventually)."

Sachin Tendulkar then went on to add some chilly flakes to the dish. He even shows off his delectable wristwork to turn the dish over successfully. Tendulkar then gives a finishing touch to his cuisine and points out that his pet dog patiently waited during the process without jumping on him.

At the end of the video, Tendulkar takes the dish out from the pan and places it on a serving plate and asks the person who recording to try it. Fans loved Sachin Tendulkar's post and showered it with several likes and numerous positive comments.

After enthralling fans with his exploits on the field for over two decades, Sachin Tendulkar is now keeping in touch with his fans by posting content regularly on his social media handles. He recently shared a picture at a golf course with former teammates Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar, and Ashish Nehra.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar