"Sachin Tendulkar also played at 4" - R Ashwin's huge statement on Virat Kohli ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin reckons that Virat Kohli can play at No. 4 to accommodate Yashasvi Jaiswal in the playing XI for the upcoming ICC 2025 Champions Trophy. The legendary off-spinner pointed out that legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar batted in the same position.

Ashwin wants the Men in Blue to use Jaiswal’s form by playing him as an opener alongside India captain Rohit Sharma. He believes that Subman Gill can accommodate the No. 3 spot in ODIs, given that he played at the particular position in Tests.

Ashwin said on his YouTube channel (from 11:09 onwards):

“Yashasvi Jaiswal opens along with Rohit, Gill at 3. He has performed well. Virat Kohli can play at 4. Sachin Tendulkar has also played at 4.”

Kohli has played 39 innings in ODIs at No.4, amassing 1,767 runs at an average of 55.22, including seven centuries and eight fifties. He, however, has 11,785 runs under his belt, averaging 61.06 at No.3, comprising 43 tons and 62 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Gill has amassed 179 runs in four innings at No.3, including a fifty, at an average of 44.75. He, however, has been exceptional as an opener, scoring 2,149 runs in 43 innings at a staggering average of 59.69, hitting five tons and 13 fifties with a best score of 208.

“Certainty in the ODI team” – Ravichandran Ashwin explains why Virat Kohli should shift to No. 4

Ravichandran Ashwin further explained why Virat Kohli should shift to No. 4. He said that Shubman Gill is a certainty in the playing XI while playing down his recent form in Tests, particularly in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 38-year-old said in the aforementioned video:

“13:28 – Shubman Gill is a good player. Don’t judge him by changing the format. You can judge him according to the format you want. If there is contemplation for that, then okay. But I think Shubman Gill is almost a certainty in the ODI team. I have no doubt about that.”

Notably, Gill scored 93 runs in five innings during the five-match Test series in Australia.

