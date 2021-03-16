Watch: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates 9th anniversary of 100th international century with India Legends' teammates

On the occasion of the ninth anniversary of Sachin Tendulkar scoring his 100th international century, former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha shared a video that shows the 'Master Blaster' cutting a cake to celebrate the colossal milestone.

On 16th March 2012, Sachin Tendulkar became the only player in the history of international cricket to score a 'century of centuries'. He smashed 114 runs off 145 balls against Bangladesh in an Asia Cup match in Dhaka.

Currently participating in the Road Safety World Series as the captain of India Legends, Tendulkar can be seen celebrating along with his teammates in the clip shared by Ojha on Twitter.

In the light-hearted video, players including Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan can be seen clapping as the 47-year-old cuts a cake.

Different day but the reason remains the same. Celebrating @sachin_rt paaji’s 100th 100. pic.twitter.com/gKvubhsBHI — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) March 16, 2021

No other batsman has even come close to his world record hundred centuries, with Ricky Ponting second on the list having scored 71 international tons.

Third on the list is Virat Kohli with 70 international centuries and it remains to be seen if he can be the one to go past Sachin by the end of his career.

A century of centuries! 🙌#OnThisDay in 2012, the Master Blaster @sachin_rt became the only batsman in the history of cricket to notch up 💯th international hundred 👏👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/JfqRYa45r0 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 16, 2021

100th international 100!



On this day in 2012, the little master Sachin Tendulkar scored the magical 100th 100 in his international career.



Unfortunately India lost the match, but nobody seemed to care. pic.twitter.com/Cp5t8nQTfx — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) March 16, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar was widely regarded as the world's best batsmen

In an international career that lasted more than two decades, Tendulkar was widely regarded as the world's best batsman in his era by both his peers and fans.

Making his Test debut at the tender age of 16, Sachin Tendulkar quickly became a mainstay in the Indian batting line-up. For the majority of his celebrated career, Tendulkar carried the hopes of a billion Indians on his shoulders.

As well as scoring the most centuries in both Test and ODI cricket, the 'God of Cricket' also finished his career as the highest runscorer in both formats.

In the longest format, Sachin Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests with the help of 51 hundreds, while in the one-day setup he accumulated 18,426 runs with 49 tons in 463 matches.

Just a few days ago, Tendulkar turned back the clock by scoring a stroke-filled 37-ball 60 for India Legends against South Africa Legends in a Road Safety World Series match in Raipur.

The elegant right-hander pulled off some vintage shots to lead his team to a 56-run victory in the 20-over match. Here are some of the highlights from Sachin's innings: