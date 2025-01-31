Sachin Tendulkar to be conferred with BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar is likely to be conferred with the Colonel CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI's annual gala 'Naman' on Saturday, February 1, according to The Times of India. Farokh Engineer and Ravi Shastri were last conferred with the award in 2023.

Tendulkar is the leading run-getter in the history of the sport across Tests and ODIs, and this award, although deserving, seems to have come a tad belatedly. He ended his career in 2013 with 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 runs in ODIs to his name.

Tendulkar, 51, is also the only batter in the history of the sport to have scored a hundred international centuries. He scored 49 tons in ODIs and 51 in Tests. He also holds the record to be the first batter to breach the 200-run mark in an ODI innings when he did so against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010.

While the iconic Sunil Gavaskar translated Indian fans' hopes by resisting opposition and showcasing to the world that India could hold its own, Tendulkar, his hallowed successor, showed the world that India could dominate and fight back as well.

Sachin Tendulkar is considered by many to be the God of cricket

Along with these records, Tendulkar is the only player in history to have played the highest number of Test matches - 200 - and walked away with his head held high, having received the love and support of his teammates and fans. For many, he is considered to be the 'God' of cricket.

Tendulkar was perhaps the most gifted batter of his generation but also the most disciplined. His mental strength was tremendous, and one can gauge this by the fact that he did not play a single cover drive when he became aware of his weakness in it en route to 241 against Australia in a Test in Sydney in 2003-04.

Along with his fabulous skills, Tendulkar won the hearts of his followers because of his humble and modest nature. Never known to speak in a harsh or impolite tone, the Mumbaikar was always seen smiling and making time for his fans, sparing a kind word or two for those who idolized him.

