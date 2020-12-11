Sachin Tendulkar revealed he heard Bryan Adams’ "Summer of 69" on loop during the Sydney test against Australia in 2003-04. The master-blaster scored an unbeaten 241, especially at a time when he was going through a lean patch.

The test series is primarily remembered for the heroics of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman, but Tendulkar joined the party by playing one of his best innings in the fourth test.

Apparently, a song about the best days of one's life helped Sachin play one of the best innings of his.

Sachin Tendulkar reveals his fondness for Bryan Adams

In a Q&A session on his Youtube channel, Tendulkar said-

"The song that I heard, I remember in 2004 in Sydney when I scored 241 not out, those five days I only heard one song Bryan Adams’ Summer of 69, I put that song on loop. Whether we were travelling to the ground, in the dressing room, before I was walking out to bat, lunchtime, tea time, after the match, going back to the hotel five days it was only Summer of 69 and nothing else.”

Sachin Tendulkar's lean run going in the 4th test

Sachin Tendulkar didn't play a single cover drive during his marathon innings of 241. In the first three test matches of India's tour to Australia in 2004, Tendulkar had accumulated only 88 runs which included two ducks. He was also guilty of playing some expansive drives and getting out caught behind.

Sachin Tendulkar got back into form in the fourth test. His masterclass helped India pile on a massive 705 runs in the first innings. The game ended in a draw and India retained the Border Gavaskar trophy.

Even during the 2003 World Cup, Sachin Tendulkar kept Lucky Ali's 'Sur' album on loop. Tendulkar finished the World Cup with 673 runs and was named player of the tournament.