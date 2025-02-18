Sachin Tendulkar plays his iconic shots in the nets ahead of International Masters League 2025 [Watch]

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will return to the field for the International Masters League 2025 competition. Ahead of the tournament, the former batter got into the groove with a net session.

Tendulkar will lead the India Masters team in the inaugural edition of the International Masters League. The competition will kick off on February 22 with a battle between home team India Masters and Kumar Sangakkara-led Sri Lanka Masters at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Ticket sales for the grand event have started, and now, the players have started their training as well. IML T20's official Instagram handle posted a short clip of Tendulkar's net session. You can watch the clip here:

In the brief video shared by IMLT20, Sachin Tendulkar can be seen playing some of his well-known shots like the straight drive, flick and cut.

The clip shared by IML has gone viral on Instagram. It has received more than 1,000 likes already, with 20 fans leaving a comment under the post as well.

Can Sachin Tendulkar lead India Masters to the International Masters League 2025 championship?

India Masters will host the inaugural edition of the International Masters League, starting on February 22. Five other teams, namely Sri Lanka Masters, West Indies Masters, Australia Masters, England Masters and South Africa Masters will compete in the tournament. All teams will play against each other once, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals.

Three cities, namely Navi Mumbai, Baroda and Raipur will play host to this grand event. Previously, Tendulkar led the India Legends to the Road Safety World Series championship in 2021 and 2022.

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, the India Masters squad also features big names like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan. The first game of the tournament will start at 7.30pm IST on February 22.

