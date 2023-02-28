Sachin Tendulkar’s life-size statue to be erected at Wankhede stadium: What we know so far

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has termed the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) gesture of erecting a life-size statue of him at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai as a pleasant surprise.

The 49-year-old recalled his early days as a cricketer at the iconic stadium, adding that 'life has come full circle' for him with the latest development. Tendulkar already has a stand named after him at the Mumbai stadium. Reacting to the special gesture from the MCA, he said:

"This decision is a pleasant surprise for me; 1988 is when it all started at the Wankhede. The journey started here for me. Played my first Ranji match here. Long ago, (Ramakant) Achrekar sir reprimanded me here, and from thereon, I became a serious cricketer.

"I played my last match at this very venue. Life has come full circle for me here. I have wonderful memories of this place, some memorable and some not-so-good. It's a big moment for me.”

ANI @ANI #WATCH | On his life-size statue being erected inside Wankhede stadium,Sachin Tendulkar says, "...My career started from this ground. My life's biggest cricketing moment was in 2011 when we won World Cup, last game I played in 2013.All big moments, most of them, happened here..." #WATCH | On his life-size statue being erected inside Wankhede stadium,Sachin Tendulkar says, "...My career started from this ground. My life's biggest cricketing moment was in 2011 when we won World Cup, last game I played in 2013.All big moments, most of them, happened here..." https://t.co/lRF90cXG9z

Thanking the MCA for coming up with the ‘really great gesture’, the Master Blaster added:

"I am still a 25-year-old with 25 years of experience I would say. It's a very special place for me, and a lot of things happened in my career because of the MCA. The amount of time that I have spent here is second to none, and I have enjoyed being here and playing here. … Things such as these are rare and unique.”

Tendulkar was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 ODI World Cup at the iconic stadium under MS Dhoni’.

Where will Tendulkar’s statue be placed at the Wankhede Stadium?

The legendary former cricketer himself picked the spot at the Wankhede Stadium where the MCA will install his statue. According to The Indian Express, Tendulkar was invited by MCA president Amol Kale on Tuesday (February 28) morning to decide where his statue could be installed.

The cricket great is said to have chosen a spot just opposite the MCA lounge. Tendulkar was quoted as saying:

“The committee guided me, and in the area outside the MCA lounge, there will be a roundabout which will be created, and the statue will come up there. The background of it will be the stadium and all our action happened there (inside the ground). It is one spot, a crowd can come and get pictures clicked, and at the same time, it is accessible.”

Ajinkya Naik - Secretary, MCA. @ajinkyasnaik

President Mr. Amol Kale and Apex Council has decided on installing a life-size statue of the cricketing legend in order to celebrate the Master Blaster's 50th Birthday twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar visited Wankhede Stadium along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar. @MumbaiCricAssoc President Mr. Amol Kale and Apex Council has decided on installing a life-size statue of the cricketing legend in order to celebrate the Master Blaster's 50th Birthday Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar visited Wankhede Stadium along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar.@MumbaiCricAssoc President Mr. Amol Kale and Apex Council has decided on installing a life-size statue of the cricketing legend in order to celebrate the Master Blaster's 50th Birthday👏 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/0G4P8QtbBf

Tendulkar also played his last Test in November 2013 against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium.

When will Tendulkar’s statue at the Wankhede stadium be unveiled?

MCA President Kale has said that the cricket association is hopeful of unveiling the statue during the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India later in the year. Kale told The Times of India:

"Every Mumbaikar, rather the world knows about Sachin's contribution to cricket. He's the pride of the cricketing fraternity and a Bharat Ratna as well.

"As a small token of appreciation of his work, and as a special gift on his 50th birthday, the MCA will put up a life-size statue in the premises of the Wankhede Stadium, something similar to the statue of Shane Warne at the MCG. We are planning to do it (unveiling) during the ODI World Cup, so that the entire cricketing fraternity is present during its unveiling."

Tendulkar, who will turn 50 on April 24, represented India in 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I in a legendary career that lasted 24 years.

