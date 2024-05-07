Sachin Tendulkar's neighbor complains of loud construction noise outside legend’s home; batter’s office responds 

Sachin Tendulkar's office has responded to the batter's neighbor, who took to X on Sunday, May 5, to complain about loud construction noise. A user named Dilip D'Souza tagged Tendulkar and said that the cement mixer outside of the legendary batter's home in Bandra had been making noise throughout the day and also disturbing them at night.

He requested the 51-year-old to restrict the working hours of the people involved in the construction. Here's the initial tweet, which amassed over 600,000 views on the platform:

Taking note of the complaint, Tendulkar's office immediately contacted D'Souza and ensured him that efforts were being made to keep the noise to a minimum.

In another tweet, D'Souza mentioned that there was another construction activity going on since last month, but the engineer refused to heed their complaints. According to him, the elderly are affected the most. D'Souza was happy that Tendulkar's office replied to his concerns promptly.

Ruturaj Gaikwad breaks Sachin Tendulkar's IPL run-tally

On Sunday, May 5, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's run-tally in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gaikwad scored 32 off 21 balls, with four fours and a six against Punjab Kings and helped CSK post a total of 167. They eventually won the game by 28 runs.

With this knock, the right-handed batter has amassed 2,338 runs in 63 appearances in the league. He went past Sachin Tendulkar, who had garnered 2,334 runs in 78 games for MI from 2008-13.

Interestingly, both players have won the Orange Cap once. Tendulkar mustered 618 runs in the 2010 season to achieve the honor, while Gaikwad smashed 635 runs in the 2021 season.

Tendulkar was the first Indian batter to cross the 600-run mark in a single season in the cash-rich league.

