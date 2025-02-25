Sachin Tendulkar turns back clock with vintage hook shot during International Masters League T20 2025 match [Watch]

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar returned to the cricket field in the ongoing International Masters League T20 2025. The champion batter turned back the clock in India Masters' match against England Masters on Tuesday, February 25, by hitting a glorious hook shot.

The match was played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Skipper Sachin Tendulkar won the toss and chose to field first for Indian Masters. England Masters finished at 132/8 after 20 overs.

In the fifth over of the run chase, Tendulkar dazzled the viewers by hitting a wonderful six off Tim Bresnan's bowling. The pacer bowled a short-pitched delivery around the off-stump. Tendulkar shuffled across the stumps and played his signature hook shot to send the ball across the fence for a maximum. Here's a video of the stroke:

Sachin Tendulkar scored 34 runs off 21 balls in the encounter as India Masters completed a comprehensive nine-wicket victory. Gurkeerat Singh Mann remained unbeaten on 63 and was the top scorer. Left-arm spinner Pawan Negi was the Player of the Match for his impressive bowling figures of 4-0-16-2.

Sachin Tendulkar will be seen in action next on Saturday, March 1

The Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters have had a fantastic start to their International Masters League T20 2025 campaign. They clinched a thrilling four-run victory over Sri Lanka Masters in the inaugural match of the season.

Tendulkar perished after scoring just 10 runs in the match. Half-centuries from Stuart Binny (68) and Yusuf Pathan (56*) helped India Masters post a big total of 222.

Sri Lanka Masters gave a tough fight but ultimately fell short of the target. Skipper Kumar Sangakkara scored a fine half-century, scoring 51 runs from 30 balls. Left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan bagged three wickets in the clash.

With two back-to-back wins, India Masters are placed at the top of the International Masters League T20 2025 points table. The side will now take on South Africa Masters at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday, March 1.

