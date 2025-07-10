Sachin Tendulkar unveils his portrait in the Lord's museum ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [In Pictures]

Former cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar unveiled his portrait at the Lord's museum ahead of the third Test between England and India. India are in England for a five-match series. The iconic ground is set to host the third match, beginning Thursday, July 10.

Sachin Tendulkar was formally dressed in a suit and tie as he stood beside the portrait. A young Tendulkar in one of India's old Test jerseys is seen in the frame.

This gesture from Lord's Cricket Ground and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) comes as a special tribute to one of the greatest to have played the sport.

Sachin Tendulkar is in London, where he also recently attended former cricketer and teammate Yuvraj Singh's YWC Gala dinner. He posted a picture with Yuvraj from the event on his Instagram.

"Standing with @yuvisofficial last night in support of @youwecan’s incredible work felt deeply meaningful. You have turned your personal battle into a mission to help others win theirs. That takes heart. Always with you, my friend," he wrote.

The ongoing series is tied 1-1. England won the opening Test at Headingley while India bounced back with a thumping 336-run victory at Edgbaston.

Sachin Tendulkar does not have his name on the Lord's honours board

The Lord's Cricket Ground follows a tradition of maintaining an honours board. Players who score centuries or bag five-wicket hauls at the venue have their names inscribed.

While Sachin Tendulkar has achieved several milestones and records in his illustrious career, he does not have his name on the Lord's honours board. Tendulkar did not score a single century at the iconic venue. He made only 45 runs from three ODI matches and 195 runs from five Tests with a top score of 37.

The veteran played a total of 43 matches in England across formats from 1990 to 2011. He scored 2626 runs from 56 innings at an average of 49.54 with seven hundreds and 12 half-centuries.

Overall, he played 200 Tests, amassing 15921 runs at an average of 53.78 with 51 tons and 68 fifties. He featured in 463 ODIs, piling on 18426 runs, averaging 44.83 with 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.

