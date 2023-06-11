"Sack Rohit From captaincy if you want to win 2023 ODI WC" - Fans react after Team India's deflating loss vs Australia in WTC 2023 final

Australia beat India comprehensively by 209 runs in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final to win the mace. The subcontinental side finished as runner-up for the second consecutive time after losing to New Zealand in the 2021 WTC final.

India began the final day of the WTC 2023 final with an overnight score of 164/3, with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease. They needed 280 runs to win on the fifth day, while the Australians needed to scalp seven wickets to bag the mace.

Scott Boland bowled an exceptional spell and continuously tested Rahane and Kohli. His unrelenting accuracy caused Kohli to lose his patience as he went chasing outside the off-stump to edge a ball to second slip, where Steve Smith took a blinder.

The Aussie seamer then sent Ravindra Jadeja back to the pavilion in the same over to derail India's chase. The subcontinental side could not recover from there as they got bundled out in the first session for just 234 and lost the match by 209 runs.

Fans were extremely disheartened after India lost yet again in an ICC tournament final. They expressed their reactions on the matter through Twitter. Here is a collection of the best ones:

Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 @smileandraja In last three year India bottled 2 T20 WCs, 2 WTCs and a Asia Cup #WTC23Final In last three year India bottled 2 T20 WCs, 2 WTCs and a Asia Cup #WTC23Final https://t.co/5qjwuxi3Yv

Can't handle Captaincy

Can't Bat

Can't field

Can't stay fit

Use less player

Rohit Sharma The biggest Choker of cricket.



Sack Rohit From captaincy if you want to win 2023 ODI WC.

Sagar @sagarcasm Team India's weakness in WTC Finals Team India's weakness in WTC Finals https://t.co/15KzXA2cRn

Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 @RoflGandhi_



#WTCFinals I recommend 3 IPLs a year for sheer comfort and the guaranteed victory of an Indian team only. I recommend 3 IPLs a year for sheer comfort and the guaranteed victory of an Indian team only. 🙏#WTCFinals https://t.co/63hrtG8NL7

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Eight years of domination in Test cricket by this team, only to falter in two back-to-back WTC finals. If there was one format where they needed to shine and break their ICC trophy drought, it was undoubtedly Test cricket. Eight years of domination in Test cricket by this team, only to falter in two back-to-back WTC finals. If there was one format where they needed to shine and break their ICC trophy drought, it was undoubtedly Test cricket.

Ahmeddd @meeahmadd



#WTCFinals Bahut hogya...Call me Misogynist but please ban Anushka Sharma from Stadium 🏟️ Bahut hogya...Call me Misogynist but please ban Anushka Sharma from Stadium 🏟️#WTCFinals https://t.co/Hd1DCF75m4

ƃɹǝquǝsıǝɥ @rovvmut_

#WTCFinals

India in ICC knockouts since 2014: India in ICC knockouts since 2014:#WTCFinals https://t.co/lhSxcr6rRB

The Cinéprism @TheCineprism All out in first season. Plenty of time to shower, pack, check out and still have time to shop duty free. Excellent planning. #WTCFinals All out in first season. Plenty of time to shower, pack, check out and still have time to shop duty free. Excellent planning. #WTCFinals

Kevin @imkevin149 Find yourself the luckiest that you have witnessed Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli era of Indian Cricket



Unlike Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid who has zero achievements Find yourself the luckiest that you have witnessed Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli era of Indian Cricket Unlike Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid who has zero achievements https://t.co/lCDaU7Xj80

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Ganguly was hyped for BCCI president post, Dravid saab was hyped for head coach post (by me too), Rohit was hyped for captaincy, but nothing has changed so far. The process, intent, selections, blah blah. Tried now. Ganguly was hyped for BCCI president post, Dravid saab was hyped for head coach post (by me too), Rohit was hyped for captaincy, but nothing has changed so far. The process, intent, selections, blah blah. Tried now.

RavY¹⁸ @Ra_Virat18

Can't Bat

Can't field

Can't stay fit

Use less player

Rohit Sharma The biggest Choker of cricket.



Sack Rohit From captaincy if you want to win 2023 ODI WC.

RETIRE VADAPAV

SACK ROHIT

#SackRohit #SackCaptaincy Can't handle CaptaincyCan't BatCan't fieldCan't stay fitUse less playerRohit Sharma The biggest Choker of cricket.Sack Rohit From captaincy if you want to win 2023 ODI WC.RETIRE VADAPAVSACK ROHIT Can't handle Captaincy Can't Bat Can't field Can't stay fit Use less player Rohit Sharma The biggest Choker of cricket.Sack Rohit From captaincy if you want to win 2023 ODI WC.RETIRE VADAPAVSACK ROHIT#SackRohit #SackCaptaincy https://t.co/VHaiQY8pdT

Akshat @AkshatOM10



Another ICC trophy gone !



#INDvsAUS #WTCFinals Virat bro, you were leaving the outside off stumps ball so well, then why the hell u chased that oneAnother ICC trophy gone ! Virat bro, you were leaving the outside off stumps ball so well, then why the hell u chased that one 😭💔Another ICC trophy gone !#INDvsAUS #WTCFinals https://t.co/Km8sbfIUXj

Devansh// @mr_lehsun Scenes after Ind Vs Aus Scenes after Ind Vs Aus https://t.co/sOHyn9zoBH

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash The problem isn’t the bowling. Hasn’t been the bowling for a few years now. It’s ‘The Batting’ that’s been letting India down. Across formats. The problem isn’t the bowling. Hasn’t been the bowling for a few years now. It’s ‘The Batting’ that’s been letting India down. Across formats.

Pakchikpak Raja Babu @HaramiParindey “Lunch tak to tik jaate khaana yahin mil jaata” “Lunch tak to tik jaate khaana yahin mil jaata” https://t.co/JKyeWYBERG

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73

Time for accountability finally

#IndvAus #WTCfinal A narrative will be created to put the blame on Indian bowling, but take out most of your ‘big-game’ losses it’s your famed batting that flops. Why are they engulfed with the fear of failure?Time for accountability finally A narrative will be created to put the blame on Indian bowling, but take out most of your ‘big-game’ losses it’s your famed batting that flops. Why are they engulfed with the fear of failure? Time for accountability finally#IndvAus #WTCfinal

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket 2014 WT20 Final

2015 World Cup Semis

2016 WT20 Semis

2017 Champions Trophy Final

2019 World Cup Semis

2021 World Test Championship Final

2021 T20 World Cup

2022 T20 World Cup

2023 World Test Championship Final 2014 WT20 Final 2015 World Cup Semis 2016 WT20 Semis2017 Champions Trophy Final2019 World Cup Semis 2021 World Test Championship Final2021 T20 World Cup 2022 T20 World Cup 2023 World Test Championship Final https://t.co/Nso2DEHh6w

Sagar @sagarcasm Last time we won an ICC final



- We paid ₹250 for 1 GB data



- People shared their BB pins



- The word vaccine meant polio Last time we won an ICC final- We paid ₹250 for 1 GB data- People shared their BB pins- The word vaccine meant polio

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Given the situation last night, it was always going to be Australia's game. The Kohli wicket was the last straw. Given the situation last night, it was always going to be Australia's game. The Kohli wicket was the last straw.

Abijit Ganguly @AbijitG Massive overhaul needed. Ashwin for Captaincy. Dravid needs to go.

Currently Rohit Sharma simply doesn't have the composure or fitness to last over 50-60 balls. Pujara's best days are behind. Loved all these guys at one time, but for Indian team's sake they need to go. Massive overhaul needed. Ashwin for Captaincy. Dravid needs to go. Currently Rohit Sharma simply doesn't have the composure or fitness to last over 50-60 balls. Pujara's best days are behind. Loved all these guys at one time, but for Indian team's sake they need to go.

Aniket🦁 @80off59



Got trashed by Sri Lanka in Asia cup, humiliated by England in ICC T20 wc, humbled by Australia in ICC WTC final After snatching BCCI captaincy by playing politics Rohit thought he did something. Guess what under him, BCCI-Got trashed by Sri Lanka in Asia cup, humiliated by England in ICC T20 wc, humbled by Australia in ICC WTC final After snatching BCCI captaincy by playing politics Rohit thought he did something. Guess what under him, BCCI-Got trashed by Sri Lanka in Asia cup, humiliated by England in ICC T20 wc, humbled by Australia in ICC WTC final 😭

"We failed with the bat, we didn’t apply ourselves" - Indian captain Rohit Sharma after losing the WTC 2023 final vs Australia

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma dissected the reasons for their loss and pointed out that they failed as a batting unit. He reckoned that his side started well on the first day with the ball, but Steve Smith and Travis Head played well and took the game away from them.

Sharma said:

"We started well by winning the toss and putting them to bat on those conditions. We bowled pretty well in the 1st session but let ourselves down with the way we bowled. We have to give credit to Travis Head and Smith. That took us off guard. We put up a good show, we fought hard but well done Australia.

He added:

"We spoke of a lot of things We spoke about bowling tighter lines but it just didn’t work out. You have to stay in the game for five days but thongs didn’t go our way. It was a great comeback from both Rahane and Shardul. They put up a good partnership there and kept us in the game. We bowled well in the 2nd innings. We failed with the bat, we didn’t apply ourselves."

What do you think are the reasons for India's loss? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

