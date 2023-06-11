"Sack Rohit From captaincy if you want to win 2023 ODI WC" - Fans react after Team India's deflating loss vs Australia in WTC 2023 final

Australia beat India comprehensively by 209 runs in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final to win the mace. The subcontinental side finished as runner-up for the second consecutive time after losing to New Zealand in the 2021 WTC final.
India began the final day of the WTC 2023 final with an overnight score of 164/3, with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease. They needed 280 runs to win on the fifth day, while the Australians needed to scalp seven wickets to bag the mace.
Scott Boland bowled an exceptional spell and continuously tested Rahane and Kohli. His unrelenting accuracy caused Kohli to lose his patience as he went chasing outside the off-stump to edge a ball to second slip, where Steve Smith took a blinder.
The Aussie seamer then sent Ravindra Jadeja back to the pavilion in the same over to derail India's chase. The subcontinental side could not recover from there as they got bundled out in the first session for just 234 and lost the match by 209 runs.
Fans were extremely disheartened after India lost yet again in an ICC tournament final. They expressed their reactions on the matter through Twitter. Here is a collection of the best ones:
"We failed with the bat, we didn’t apply ourselves" - Indian captain Rohit Sharma after losing the WTC 2023 final vs Australia
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma dissected the reasons for their loss and pointed out that they failed as a batting unit. He reckoned that his side started well on the first day with the ball, but Steve Smith and Travis Head played well and took the game away from them.
Sharma said:
"We started well by winning the toss and putting them to bat on those conditions. We bowled pretty well in the 1st session but let ourselves down with the way we bowled. We have to give credit to Travis Head and Smith. That took us off guard. We put up a good show, we fought hard but well done Australia.
He added:
"We spoke of a lot of things We spoke about bowling tighter lines but it just didn’t work out. You have to stay in the game for five days but thongs didn’t go our way. It was a great comeback from both Rahane and Shardul. They put up a good partnership there and kept us in the game. We bowled well in the 2nd innings. We failed with the bat, we didn’t apply ourselves."
What do you think are the reasons for India's loss? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.