"Sadak se utha ke star banaunga" - Top 10 funny memes from Day 2 of the 1st IND vs AUS Test in Nagpur

Team India reached 321/7 at stumps on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia on Friday, February 10, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

The hosts began the day with an overnight score of 77/1. Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma batted through the first hour and stitched together a 42-run stand for the second wicket to get off to a decent start. Todd Murphy (5/82) dismissed Ashwin in the 40th over and gave the Aussies a much-needed breakthrough.

The Indian middle-order batters then failed to contribute substantially as the hosts were reduced to 168/5. Rohit Sharma (120) led from the front and played a stellar knock, hitting a fluent century on a turning track where all the other batters struggled. Ravindra Jadeja (66*) provided him with able support in the middle-order with a grinding half-century.

Australia tried to make a comeback by scalping the wickets of Rohit Sharma and KS Bharat at quick intervals. However, Axar Patel (52*) and Jadeja poured water on the visitors' hopes with their unbeaten 81-run partnership. The duo put India firmly in control of the proceedings by extending the lead to 144 runs.

Speaking after stumps on Day 2, Axar Patel reflected on his batting performance and said:

"I've said it before as well that I've been performing well for the last year with the bat. I always look to contribute lower down the order whenever my team needs me to.

"I always knew that my technique was always good and when I get a break, I look to work on it. I work with the coaches like Rahul sir. They always tell me that I have the capability. Whenever I get a chance I try and see how I can win the game for my team."

