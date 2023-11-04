“Sahi me quadrat ka nizam hai kya” – Fans react as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method to keep 2023 World Cup semifinal hopes alive

A phenomenal knock from Fakhar Zaman and a gutsy knock from captain Babar Azam helped Pakistan beat New Zealand by 21 runs (via DLS) in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 4. The win came after rain twice played spoilsport in the crucial 2023 World Cup fixture.

Pakistan were 200/1 after 25.3 overs when the match was called off due to persistent rain.

Zaman smashed an unbeaten 126 runs off 81 balls, including 11 sixes and eight boundaries. Azam also chipped in with 66 off 63 deliveries, including two maximums and six fours. Together, the duo shared a 194* partnership for the second wicket.

Tim Southee took the solitary wicket for New Zealand as he dismissed Abdullah Shafique (4 off 9).

Earlier in the day, the BlackCaps posted 401/6 in their allotted 50 overs after being invited to bat first. Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson starred with the bat, scoring 108 (94) and 95 (79), respectively. The duo shared a 180-run stand for the second wicket.

Mohammad Wasim Jr. emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/60 as others failed to deliver.

With the win, the Men in Green jumped to the fifth spot to keep their semifinal hope alive in the marquee ICC tournament.

Fans on X came up with hilarious reactions to Pakistan’s win over New Zealand in a rain-affected game. One user wrote:

“Full credit to Fakhar” – Pakistan captain Babar Azam lauds POTM Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan captain Babar Azam lauded Player of the Match Fakhar Zaman for his match-winning performance against New Zealand in the World Cup match. At the post-match presentation, he said:

“When we came to the dressing room, just passed message we need good partnerships. Said to Fakhar if he plays 15 overs, we'll be ahead. Back of the mind, we knew rain was coming. Full credit to Fakhar. We knew there was a short boundary and utilized it. We're just trying to give 100 percent. You never know. We're just going match by match.”

Babar Azam and Co. will play their last league game against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 11. A win and other results should go in their favor for a place in the World Cup semifinals.