Sai Sudharsan burns review as Gus Atkinson dismisses him for 11 just before stumps on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Aug 02, 2025 00:30 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
B Sai Sudharsan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India batter B Sai Sudharsan had to make his way back to the dressing room only for 11 on Friday. His wicket fell moments before Stumps on Day 2 of the fifth Test against England at the Kennington Oval in London. The left-handed batter consulted with his batting partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and took the review, but it went as a waste.

The dismissal occurred in the 18th over, the last before Stumps on Day 2, sent down by Gus Atkinson. With Atkinson coming around the wicket, the ball pitched on the fourth stump but came back reasonably sharply and stayed low to hit Sai Sudharsan on the back foot. With ball-tracking returning all three reds, the 23-year-old had to return to the pavilion.

Watch the dismissal of the southpaw below:

also-read-trending Trending

Sudharsan was replaced by the night watchman Akash Deep, who opened his account with a boundary. He managed to survive as Team India's score stood at 75/2 at Stumps.

B Sai Sudharsan scored a fighting 38 in the first innings at The Oval

B Sai Sudharsan. (Image Credits: Getty)
B Sai Sudharsan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Chennai-born cricketer had chipped in with a gritty 108-ball 38 on Day 1 at The Oval amid tough batting conditions. It proved decisive in helping his side reach a competitive total of 224. The 23-year-old had aimed to bat until stumps along with Jaiswal to help build India's lead on Day 3, but couldn't do it.

The visitors began Day 2 at 204/6 but collapsed to 224 all out as Gus Atkinson took a five-wicket haul on his return to the side. Karun Nair was the only Indian batter to get to fifty. England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley got the hosts off to a breezy start, accumulating a 92-run stand in only 12.5 overs. Although Crawley (64) and Harry Brook (53) made fifties, none of the England batters made a big score to give the home side a healthy enough lead.

They eventually finished 23 runs ahead, but Jaiswal wiped it off with some expansive strokeplay. The opener is still batting at 51 as India now lead by 52 runs ahead of Day 3.

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

