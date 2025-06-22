Sai Sudharsan fails to capitalize on dropped chance, falls to Ben Stokes for 30 in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India debutant Sai Sudharsan failed to make the most of his dropped chance as he departed for 30 runs off 48 deliveries on Day 3 of the opening Test against England in Leeds on Sunday, June 22. The southpaw fell into English skipper Ben Stokes’ trap, who bowled an inswinger. Sudharsan failed to keep the ball down and was caught inside the 30-yard circle. He previously departed for a four-ball duck, falling prey to the same bowler in the first innings.

The dismissal came in the 21st over of India’s second innings. Stokes bowled a fuller length ball on the stumps, and the left-hander played it straight towards Zak Crawley at mid-wicket. The fielder took a sharp low catch, and it was all curtains for Sudharsan, who was dropped by Ben Duckett on 24 at backward point in the 18th over.

Ben Stokes provides a crucial breakthrough for England by removing Sai Sudharsan on Day 3

Ben Stokes provided a crucial breakthrough for England by breaking a 66-run second-wicket partnership between Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul before stumps on Day 3. Apart from Stokes, Brydon Carse dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 4 (11).

At stumps on Day 3, the visitors were 90/2 after 23.5 overs in their second innings, with Rahul (47 off 75) and skipper Shubman Gill (6 off 10) at the crease. They are currently leading by 96 runs in their second innings.

Earlier in the day, Jasprit Bumrah bagged a record-equalling five-wicket haul for India as England were bundled out for 465 in their first innings, handing a minuscule six-run lead to the tourists. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj also bagged three and two wickets but conceded 128 and 122 in 20 and 27 overs, respectively.

Ollie Pope starred with the bat for the hosts, scoring 106 off 137 balls, comprising 14 boundaries. Harry Brook was equally impressive for his 99 off 112, hitting two maximums and 11 fours. Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, and Chris Woakes also chipped in with 62, 40, and 38, respectively.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

