“Saim Ayub got injured and he had to open in Tests too” - Pakistan head coach reveals Babar Azam’s batting position in 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan head coach Aaqib Javed opened up on whether Babar Azam will open in the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy, with the move not paying dividends yet. The former fast bowler has strongly indicated that Babar will continue in the role and is hopeful of the right-hander playing a big knock in the coming matches.

With specialist opener Saim Ayub ruled out of the Champions Trophy, Pakistan decided to open with the star batter in the tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa ahead of the eight-team event. However, the Lahore-born cricketer returned with scores of 10, 23 and 29 in the tri-series as Pakistan lost the final to New Zealand in Karachi.

Speaking at a post-game presser, Javed strongly claimed that the former Pakistan captain must open the batting and take advantage of the hard new ball. He stated, as quoted by Times Now:

"Our rationale behind the change was that if you look at the away series against South Africa, Babar Azam had to bat in the first over in all games. Then Saim got injured and he had to open in Tests too. These pitches are not troubling the batters at the start, we wanted our best batter to make good use of the powerplay, that suits us more. So, I think, in these conditions, Babar should open and I am hopeful that he will play a big innings in important matches."

Ayub, who had sustained an ankle injury during the Test series in South Africa, enjoyed sensational outings against Proteas and Australia in away rubbers and was a lock as an opener.

Babar Azam has not scored an international hundred since August 2023

Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the ex-skipper's last international hundred came at the 2023 Asia Cup against Nepal, when he smashed 151 off 131 deliveries in Multan and Pakistan won by 238 runs. Since then, the 30-year-old has gone over 60 innings without a ton at the highest level.

On Friday, he joined Hashim Amla as the joint-quickest batter to pass 6000 ODI runs but managed only 29 as Pakistan got bowled out for 243. In reply, New Zealand chased down the total with five wickets to spare. Pakistan and New Zealand will also play in the opening match of the Champions Trophy on February 19 in Karachi.

